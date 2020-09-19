Prep volleyball scores, 9/19

Volleyball
LPS CLASSIC
Pool A
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.
Norris vs. Bellevue West, 10 a.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.
Norris vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Norris, to follow
Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
Pool B
Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Southwest 25-19, 20-25, 25-22
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.
Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Pius X 25-18, 25-17
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Papillion-LV South, to follow
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-22, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Kenesaw def. Giltner 25-19, 25-8
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City 26-24, 25-22
Seward def. South Sioux City 25-12, 25-19
Seward def. Omaha Concordia 25-11, 25-14
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia 25-7, 25-15
Wahoo def. South Sioux City 25-12, 25-10
Wahoo def. Seward 25-11, 25-18
Pool B
Broken Bow def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Wayne 25-14, 25-20
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy 25-8, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy 25-15, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne 25-19, 25-17
Wayne def. Omaha Mercy 25-21, 25-16
LOGAN VIEW INVITATIONAL
Homer def. Schuyler 25-11, 25-19
Homer def. LVSS 26-24, 12-25, 25-14
LVSS def. Schuyler 25-17, 25-8
Yutan def. LVSS 25-20, 25-19
Yutan def. Schuyler 25-17, 25-12
Yutan def. Homer 25-8, 25-18
CROSS COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Cross County def. East Butler 25-17, 25-11
Cross County def. Northeast Lutheran 25-8, 25-9
Cross County def. Osceola 25-18, 25-13
Cross County def. High Plains 25-12, 24-26, 25-10
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, East Butler 0: Erica Stratman hit a team-high seven kills while Cortlyn Schaefer had five.
Cross County 2, NE Lutheran 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had a team-high nine kills while the Cougars had nine ace serves.
Cross County 2, Osceola 0: Cortlyn Schaefer hammered 10 kills while Erica Stratman had three ace blocks.
Cross County 2, High Plains 1: Cortlyn Schaefer hit her 1,000th career kill while leading the team with 20 in the match. Bren Lemburg had three ace serves.
