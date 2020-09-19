Prep volleyball scores, 9/19

CROSS COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Cross County def. East Butler 25-17, 25-11

Cross County def. Northeast Lutheran 25-8, 25-9

Cross County def. Osceola 25-18, 25-13

Cross County def. High Plains 25-12, 24-26, 25-10

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, East Butler 0: Erica Stratman hit a team-high seven kills while Cortlyn Schaefer had five.

Cross County 2, NE Lutheran 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had a team-high nine kills while the Cougars had nine ace serves.

Cross County 2, Osceola 0: Cortlyn Schaefer hammered 10 kills while Erica Stratman had three ace blocks.

Cross County 2, High Plains 1: Cortlyn Schaefer hit her 1,000th career kill while leading the team with 20 in the match. Bren Lemburg had three ace serves.

