Prep volleyball scores, 9/19
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Pool A

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.

Norris vs. Bellevue West, 10 a.m.

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.

Norris vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow

Elkhorn South vs. Norris, to follow

Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow

Pool B

Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Southwest 25-19, 20-25, 25-22

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.

Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Pius X 25-18, 25-17

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Papillion-LV South, to follow

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-22, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Kenesaw def. Giltner 25-19, 25-8

SEWARD INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City 26-24, 25-22

Seward def. South Sioux City 25-12, 25-19

Seward def. Omaha Concordia 25-11, 25-14

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia 25-7, 25-15

Wahoo def. South Sioux City 25-12, 25-10

Wahoo def. Seward 25-11, 25-18

Pool B

Broken Bow def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Wayne 25-14, 25-20

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy 25-8, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy 25-15, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne 25-19, 25-17

Wayne def. Omaha Mercy 25-21, 25-16

LOGAN VIEW INVITATIONAL

Homer def. Schuyler 25-11, 25-19

Homer def. LVSS 26-24, 12-25, 25-14

LVSS def. Schuyler 25-17, 25-8

Yutan def. LVSS 25-20, 25-19

Yutan def. Schuyler 25-17, 25-12

Yutan def. Homer 25-8, 25-18

CROSS COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Cross County def. East Butler 25-17, 25-11

Cross County def. Northeast Lutheran 25-8, 25-9

Cross County def. Osceola 25-18, 25-13

Cross County def. High Plains 25-12, 24-26, 25-10

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, East Butler 0: Erica Stratman hit a team-high seven kills while Cortlyn Schaefer had five. 

Cross County 2, NE Lutheran 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had a team-high nine kills while the Cougars had nine ace serves.

Cross County 2, Osceola 0: Cortlyn Schaefer hammered 10 kills while Erica Stratman had three ace blocks. 

Cross County 2, High Plains 1: Cortlyn Schaefer hit her 1,000th career kill while leading the team with 20 in the match. Bren Lemburg had three ace serves. 

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

