Prep volleyball scores, 9/18

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Pool C
Gretna def. Lincoln East,25-15, 31-29
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Gretna, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15
Pool D
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
Saturday's matches
Pool A
At Lincoln Southeast
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.
Norris vs. Bellevue West, 10 a.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.
Norris vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Norris, to follow
Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
Pool B
At Lincoln Southwest
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 11 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Papillion-LV South, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
St. Mary's def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7
Harvest Festival Invite
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16
Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15
St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13
York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19
York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
