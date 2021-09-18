 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/18
Prep volleyball scores, 9/18

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Gold Bracket

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-18, 25-12

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16

Papillion-LV-South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20

Papillion-LV-South def. Norris, 25-16, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 26-24

Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-17, 25-18

Norris def. Gretna, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

Papillion-LV-South def. Elkhorn South, 25-14, 25-18

Silver Bracket

Elkhorn def. North Platte, 25-21. 25-15

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-10, 25-20

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln East def. Elkhorn, 29-27, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19

Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-8

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 32-30, 18-25, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

FAIRBURY INVITE

Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15

Auburn def. David City, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23

Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-11

Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

LOGAN VIEW TOURNAMENT

Yutan def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-15

Homer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 25-21

Logan View/SS def. Homer, 25-15, 25-17

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-5

Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14

Logan View/SS def. Schuyler, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Soutwest 2, Bellevue West 1: Courtney Holsteen and Shaylee Myers each had 11 kills for the Silver Hawks. Alexa Gobel had two solo blocks while Myers and Karli Symonsbergan each had 10 digs or more.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-La Vista 0: Shaylee Myers had ten kills and Emerson Lionberger had six for Lincoln Southwest. Malayah Long had 14 assists

Papillion-LV-South 2, Lincoln Southwest 0: Shaylee Myers led the Silver Hawks with nine kills and eight digs.

