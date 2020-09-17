Prep volleyball scores, 9/17

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Nebraska Lutheran, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Cody-Kilgore
Ainsworth vs. Gordon-Rushville
Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Auburn at Falls City
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Bennington at Blair
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10
Bloomfield at Winside
Boyd County at Gregory, SD
Broken Bow at Lexington
Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-15, 26-24
Central City at Columbus Lakeview
Centennial def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-8, 25-15
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Cornerstone Christian at Omaha Christian
Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
David City at Milford
David City vs. Malcolm
Deshler vs. Kenesaw
Doniphan-Trumbull at Adams Central
Dorchester at Friend
DC West at Archbishop Bergan
Dundy County Stratton at Norton Community, Kan.
Dundy County Stratton vs. Goodland, Kan.
East Butler at Mead
Elgin/PJ at Creighton
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Fairbury at Crete
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22
Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
Garden County at Arthur County
Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Gordon-Rushville at Cody-Kilgore
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21 25-17
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
Heartland at Cross County
High Plains at Clarkson/Leigh
Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23
Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay HF at Clarkson/Leigh
Humphrey/Lindsay HF vs. High Plains
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
Lawrence-Nelson at Shelton
Logan View/SS vs. Howells-Dodge
Loomis at Axtell
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot
Lutheran High Northeast at Wayne
Malcolm at Milford
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25
Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Millard South at Beatrice
Mitchell at Southeast, Wyo.
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8
Mullen vs. Garden County
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska Christian vs. Central Valley
Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19
Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19
Neligh-Oakdale at Niobrara/Verdigre
Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central
North Bend Central at Wisner-Pilger
North Central at Elkhorn Valley
Omaha Nation at Santee
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
O'Neill at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Overton def. Elm Creeck, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9
Papillion-La Vista at Millard West
Pender at Wakefield
Perkins County at Paxton
Perkins County vs. South Platte
Pierce at Crofton
Ponca at Homer
Ralston at Plattsmouth
Randolph at Wausa
Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun
Sidney at Alliance
Sioux County at Lusk, Wyo.
South Platte at Paxton
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10
Southern Valley at Bertrand
St. Edward at Cedar Bluffs
Stanton at Boone Central
Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic
Stuart at Gregory, SD
Stuart vs. Boyd County
Sutherland at Kimball
Sutton def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-13, 25-14
Syracuse at Platteview
Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Walthill at Santee
Walthill vs. Omaha Nation
Waverly def. Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
West Holt at Ord
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
1st: Diller-Odell def. BDS, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20
3rd: Johnson-Brock def. Falls City SH, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
5th: HTRS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
B Division
1st: Palmyra vs. Southern, 7 p.m.
3rd: Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14
5th: Johnson Co. Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18
HIGHLIGHTS
Wahoo 3, Oakland-Craig 0: Mya Larson had 27 kills and Kelsie Sears added 10 for the Warriors.
Waverly 3, Northwest 0: Waverly held Northwest's Macey Bosard to nine kills and .148 hitting percentage.
