Prep volleyball scores, 9/17
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/17

  Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Nebraska Lutheran, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Cody-Kilgore

Ainsworth vs. Gordon-Rushville

Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Auburn at Falls City

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Bennington at Blair

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10

Bloomfield at Winside

Boyd County at Gregory, SD

Broken Bow at Lexington

Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-15, 26-24

Central City at Columbus Lakeview

Centennial def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Cornerstone Christian at Omaha Christian

Creek Valley at Potter-Dix

David City at Milford

David City vs. Malcolm

Deshler vs. Kenesaw

Doniphan-Trumbull at Adams Central

Dorchester at Friend

DC West at Archbishop Bergan

Dundy County Stratton at Norton Community, Kan.

Dundy County Stratton vs. Goodland, Kan.

East Butler at Mead

Elgin/PJ at Creighton

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Fairbury at Crete

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Garden County at Arthur County

Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Gordon-Rushville at Cody-Kilgore

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21 25-17

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Heartland at Cross County

High Plains at Clarkson/Leigh

Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23

Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Humphrey/Lindsay HF at Clarkson/Leigh

Humphrey/Lindsay HF vs. High Plains

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15

Lawrence-Nelson at Shelton

Logan View/SS vs. Howells-Dodge

Loomis at Axtell

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot

Lutheran High Northeast at Wayne

Malcolm at Milford

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Millard South at Beatrice

Mitchell at Southeast, Wyo.

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8

Mullen vs. Garden County

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska Christian vs. Central Valley

Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19

Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19

Neligh-Oakdale at Niobrara/Verdigre

Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central

North Bend Central at Wisner-Pilger

North Central at Elkhorn Valley

Omaha Nation at Santee

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

O'Neill at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Overton def. Elm Creeck, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9

Papillion-La Vista at Millard West

Pender at Wakefield

Perkins County at Paxton

Perkins County vs. South Platte

Pierce at Crofton

Ponca at Homer

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Randolph at Wausa

Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun

Sidney at Alliance

Sioux County at Lusk, Wyo.

South Platte at Paxton

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10

Southern Valley at Bertrand

St. Edward at Cedar Bluffs

Stanton at Boone Central

Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic

Stuart at Gregory, SD

Stuart vs. Boyd County

Sutherland at Kimball

Sutton def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-13, 25-14

Syracuse at Platteview

Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Walthill at Santee

Walthill vs. Omaha Nation

Waverly def. Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

West Holt at Ord

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: Diller-Odell def. BDS, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20

3rd: Johnson-Brock def. Falls City SH, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19

5th: HTRS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

B Division

1st: Palmyra vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

3rd: Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14

5th: Johnson Co. Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18

HIGHLIGHTS

Wahoo 3, Oakland-Craig 0: Mya Larson had 27 kills and Kelsie Sears added 10 for the Warriors.

Waverly 3, Northwest 0: Waverly held Northwest's Macey Bosard to nine kills and .148 hitting percentage.

High school volleyball logo 2014
