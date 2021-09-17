Prep volleyball scores, 9/17

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Pool A
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast 25-6, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southeast
Pool B
Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte, 3 p.m.
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast 25-13, 25-7
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Northeast 25-8, 25-8
Elkhorn South vs. North Platte
Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 25-17, 25-14
Pool C
Norris def. Omaha Marian 25-19, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East 25-14, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln East 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X 25-20, 25-14
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-22
Pool D
Gretna vs. Grand Island, 3 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Lincoln North Star, 4 p.m.
Gretna vs. Lincoln North Star
Bellevue West vs. Grand Island
Gretna vs. Bellevue West
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Ogallala def. Aurora 16-25, 25-18, 25-23
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20