 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/17
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/17

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Pool A

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast 25-6, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southeast

Pool B

Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast 25-13, 25-7

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Northeast 25-8, 25-8

Elkhorn South vs. North Platte

Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 25-17, 25-14

Pool C

Norris def. Omaha Marian 25-19, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East 25-14, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln East 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln Pius X 25-20, 25-14

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-22

Pool D

Gretna vs. Grand Island, 3 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Lincoln North Star, 4 p.m.

Gretna vs. Lincoln North Star

Bellevue West vs. Grand Island

Gretna vs. Bellevue West

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Ogallala def. Aurora 16-25, 25-18, 25-23

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News