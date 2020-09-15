Prep volleyball scores, 9/15

Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15

Thursday's finals

1st: Palmyra vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

3rd: Sterling vs. Tri County, 5:30 p.m.

Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, 4 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0: Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with five kills and five ace serves.

Cross County 2, McCool Junction 0: Bren Lemburg had 10 digs, Shyanne Anderson added 18 set assists and Cortlyn Schaefer 12 kills for Cross County.

Fremont 3, Lincoln High 2: Kyndal Hudson had 17 kills. Harper Case had 35 digs and Faith Van Eck had 32 digs in the loss to Fremont.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: The Warriors stymied Auburn with 17 service aces, four each from Sophie Wohlgemuth and Abby Wachal. Abi Wohlgemuth led the way with nine kills and five blocks.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: Shaylee Myers had 15 kills and Liz Tomlin 11 in the victory for the Silver Hawks. Tomlin added three aces.

Wahoo 3, Beatrice 0: Mya Larson had 15 kills and Josi Sutton and Kelsie Sears 11 apiece to lead the Warriors. Sears added eight service aces.

