Prep volleyball scores, 9/15

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-23, 15-12
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-29, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Mead def. College View, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-15
Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia/Loup City, 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26
Archbishop Bergan def. BRLD, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-18
Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18
Brady def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-22, 25-19
Brownell Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Crofton def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran 25-7, 25-6
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Humphrey SF def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Mullen def. Sutherland, 25-12, 28-17
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17
Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9
South Loup def. Brady, 25-9, 25-22
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 19-17
Summerland def. Boyd County, 27-25, 26-24
S-E-M def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Sutherland def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-23, 25-8
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Shelton, 25-23, 29-27
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
BDS def. Falls City SH, 25-21, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13
Exeter-Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
HTRS def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Thursday's finals
1st: Diller-Odell vs. BDS, 7 p.m.
3rd: Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City SH, 5:30 p.m.
HTRS vs. Exeter-Milligan, 4 p.m.
B Division
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15
Johnson Co. Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-15
Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15
Thursday's finals
1st: Palmyra vs. Southern, 7 p.m.
3rd: Sterling vs. Tri County, 5:30 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, 4 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0: Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with five kills and five ace serves.
Cross County 2, McCool Junction 0: Bren Lemburg had 10 digs, Shyanne Anderson added 18 set assists and Cortlyn Schaefer 12 kills for Cross County.
Fremont 3, Lincoln High 2: Kyndal Hudson had 17 kills. Harper Case had 35 digs and Faith Van Eck had 32 digs in the loss to Fremont.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: The Warriors stymied Auburn with 17 service aces, four each from Sophie Wohlgemuth and Abby Wachal. Abi Wohlgemuth led the way with nine kills and five blocks.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: Shaylee Myers had 15 kills and Liz Tomlin 11 in the victory for the Silver Hawks. Tomlin added three aces.
Wahoo 3, Beatrice 0: Mya Larson had 15 kills and Josi Sutton and Kelsie Sears 11 apiece to lead the Warriors. Sears added eight service aces.
