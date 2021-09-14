Prep volleyball scores, 9/14

Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0: Lilly Peterson and Jayden Fellows each had five kills for Cross County. Shyanee Anderson added seven digs.

Johnson-Brock 2, Sterling 0: Jadyn Hahn had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the Eagles.

Lewiston 2, Parkview Christian 0: Senior Fret Bolognini had five kills for Parkview.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: Abby Wachal led the Warriors with 13 kills. Elecea Saathoff had seven of the team's 15 service aces.

Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 0: Macy Roth had a team-high 11 kills with five ace serves, while teammate Hailey Boltz notched eight kills for the Navigators.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: Shaylee Myers posted a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs for the Silver Hawks.

Raymond Central 2, East Butler 0: Emaree Harms had six kills and Hannah Kile had 12 assists for the Mustangs.

Thayer Central 3, Sandy Creek 0: Josey Welch had four aces and Jasa Wiedel had five kills to lead the Titans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0