Prep volleyball scores, 9/14

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Mead def. College View, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, late
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23
Palmyra vs. Meridian, late
B Division
Freeman def. Southern, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
HTRS def. Johnson Co. Central, 27-25, 28-26
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-12
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Amherst def. S-E-M, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Archbishop Bergan def. BRLD, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Chase County def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 13-25, 15-10
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-14
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-10, 25-10, 26-24
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
Elkhorn North def. Blair 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16
Fullerton def. Humphrey SF, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Pat's, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Guardian Angels CC def. Wayne, 25-16, 9-25, 25-13, 16-25, 17-15
Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22
Norris def. Waverly, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Omaha Marian def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15
Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard North 25-21, 25-23, 25-12
Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22
Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13t
Wausa def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Whiting, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-8, 26-24
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18
York def. Holdrege, 25-18, 20-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-12
Adams Central Triangular
Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21
Minden def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-23
Minden def. Aurora 25-22, 25-20
Bennington Triangular
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-14, 29-27
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-14
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-17
Boyd County Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Boyd County def. Summerland, 28-26, 22-25, 25-15
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-23
Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23
Harvard Triangular
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-17
High Plains Triangular
High Plains def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-15
Riverside def. High Plains, 25-14, 26-24
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-17
Louisville Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-21
Malcolm Triangular
Malcolm def. David City, 25-19, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-12, 25-22
Morrill Triangular
Minatare def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-19
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11
Plattsmouth Triangular
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Raymond Central Triangular
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
Shelton Triangular
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-15
Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18
Sutherland Triangular
Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20
Twin Loup Triangular
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16
Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0: Lilly Peterson and Jayden Fellows each had five kills for Cross County. Shyanee Anderson added seven digs.
Johnson-Brock 2, Sterling 0: Jadyn Hahn had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the Eagles.
Lewiston 2, Parkview Christian 0: Senior Fret Bolognini had five kills for Parkview.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: Abby Wachal led the Warriors with 13 kills. Elecea Saathoff had seven of the team's 15 service aces.
Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 0: Macy Roth had a team-high 11 kills with five ace serves, while teammate Hailey Boltz notched eight kills for the Navigators.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: Shaylee Myers posted a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs for the Silver Hawks.
Raymond Central 2, East Butler 0: Emaree Harms had six kills and Hannah Kile had 12 assists for the Mustangs.
Thayer Central 3, Sandy Creek 0: Josey Welch had four aces and Jasa Wiedel had five kills to lead the Titans.