Prep volleyball scores, 9/14
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/14

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Mead def. College View, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, late

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 25-16

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23

Palmyra vs. Meridian, late

B Division

Freeman def. Southern, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

HTRS def. Johnson Co. Central, 27-25, 28-26

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Amherst def. S-E-M, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Archbishop Bergan def. BRLD, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

Chase County def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 13-25, 15-10

Crete def. Schuyler, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-14

Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-10, 25-10, 26-24

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8

Elkhorn North def. Blair 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16

Fullerton def. Humphrey SF, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Pat's, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Guardian Angels CC def. Wayne, 25-16, 9-25, 25-13, 16-25, 17-15

Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22

Norris def. Waverly, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16

Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8

Omaha Marian def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15

Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard North 25-21, 25-23, 25-12

Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22

Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13t

Wausa def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Whiting, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-8, 26-24

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18

York def. Holdrege, 25-18, 20-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-12

Adams Central Triangular

Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21

Minden def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-23

Minden def. Aurora 25-22, 25-20

Bennington Triangular

Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-14, 29-27

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-14

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-17

Boyd County Triangular

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13

Boyd County def. Summerland, 28-26, 22-25, 25-15

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-23

Cody-Kilgore Triangular

Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23

Harvard Triangular

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-11

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-17

High Plains Triangular

High Plains def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-15

Riverside def. High Plains, 25-14, 26-24

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-17

Louisville Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-21

Malcolm Triangular

Malcolm def. David City, 25-19, 25-20

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-12, 25-22

Morrill Triangular

Minatare def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-19

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11

Plattsmouth Triangular

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22

Raymond Central Triangular

Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23

Shelton Triangular

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-15

Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18

Sutherland Triangular

Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20

Twin Loup Triangular

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16

Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0: Lilly Peterson and Jayden Fellows each had five kills for Cross County. Shyanee Anderson added seven digs.

Johnson-Brock 2, Sterling 0: Jadyn Hahn had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the Eagles.

Lewiston 2, Parkview Christian 0: Senior Fret Bolognini had five kills for Parkview.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: Abby Wachal led the Warriors with 13 kills. Elecea Saathoff had seven of the team's 15 service aces.

Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 0: Macy Roth had a team-high 11 kills with five ace serves, while teammate Hailey Boltz notched eight kills for the Navigators. 

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: Shaylee Myers posted a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs for the Silver Hawks.

Raymond Central 2, East Butler 0: Emaree Harms had six kills and Hannah Kile had 12 assists for the Mustangs.

Thayer Central 3, Sandy Creek 0: Josey Welch had four aces and Jasa Wiedel had five kills to lead the Titans.

