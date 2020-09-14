 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/14
View Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/14

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

BDS def. Freeman, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-7, 25-11

Falls City SH def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-19, 25-23

Johnson-Brock def. HTRS, 25-23, 25-23

B Division

Palmyra def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-4

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-11, 25-17

Sterling def. JCC, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News