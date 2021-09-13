Prep volleyball scores, 9/13

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
BOYS TOWN TRIANGULAR
College View def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12
College View def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17
Heartland def. Boys Town, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Exeter-Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24
BDS def. Meridian, 25-11, 25-23
Tuesday's matches
Falls City SH/Sterling winner vs. Johnson-Brock/Diller-Odell winner, 7 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS, 8:15 p.m.
Falls City SH/Sterling loser vs. Johnson-Brock/Diller-Odell loser, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Meridian, 5:45 p.m.
B Division
Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-14
Johnson Co. Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22
Pawnee City vs. HTRS, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
Freeman vs. Southern, 7 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City/HTRS winner, 8:15 p.m.
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Tri County vs. Pawnee City/HTRS loser, 5:45 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14
Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-9, 25-15
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9