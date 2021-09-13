 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/13
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/13

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

BOYS TOWN TRIANGULAR

College View def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12

College View def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17

Heartland def. Boys Town, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Exeter-Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24

BDS def. Meridian, 25-11, 25-23

Tuesday's matches

Falls City SH/Sterling winner vs. Johnson-Brock/Diller-Odell winner, 7 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. BDS, 8:15 p.m.

Falls City SH/Sterling loser vs. Johnson-Brock/Diller-Odell loser, 4:30 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Meridian, 5:45 p.m.

B Division

Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-14

Johnson Co. Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22

Pawnee City vs. HTRS, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

Freeman vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City/HTRS winner, 8:15 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.

Tri County vs. Pawnee City/HTRS loser, 5:45 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-14

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14

Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-9, 25-15

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9

High school volleyball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News