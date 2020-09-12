 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/12
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL

Pool A

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-16

Pool B

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-20, 25-23

Semifinals

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-22

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-17

5th: Fremont def. Columbus Scotus, 27-25, 25-20

3rd: Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11

1st: Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-15, 25-15

MALCOLM INVITATIONAL

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Centennial def. Elmwood-Murdock, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17

Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Mitchell def. Bridgeport 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

Mitchell def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-3

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-12

FRIEND INVITATIONAL

Exeter-Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13

Exeter-Milligan def. Humphrey LHF, 25-15, 25-16

Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15

Humphrey LHF def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13

Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11

Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13, 

Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15

5th: Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21

3rd: Humphrey LHF def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

1st: Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18

NORRIS INVITATIONAL

POOL A

Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9

Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7

Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10

Pool B

Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18

Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22

Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15

Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12

HIGHLIGHTS

Exeter-Milligan 2, Freeman 1: Cameran Jansky recorded 17 kills, Jaiden Papik added 10 and Exeter-Milligan recorded seven ace serves, two each from Daisy Kanode, Briana Capek and Emma Olsen. Olsen also had 30 set assists.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Humphrey LHF 0: Jaiden papik had 13 digs, four kills and one ace serve for Exeter-Milligan.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Sutton 0: Cammie Harrison had 12 digs and five kills, and Daisy Kanode recorded three ace serves for Exeter-Milligan in the championship game in the Friend Invitational.

