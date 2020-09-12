Prep volleyball scores, 9/12

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-16
Pool B
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinals
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-22
Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-17
5th: Fremont def. Columbus Scotus, 27-25, 25-20
3rd: Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11
1st: Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-15, 25-15
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Centennial def. Elmwood-Murdock, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17
Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Mitchell def. Bridgeport 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
Mitchell def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-3
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-12
FRIEND INVITATIONAL
Exeter-Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13
Exeter-Milligan def. Humphrey LHF, 25-15, 25-16
Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15
Humphrey LHF def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13
Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11
Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13,
Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15
5th: Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21
3rd: Humphrey LHF def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
1st: Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18
NORRIS INVITATIONAL
POOL A
Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9
Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7
Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10
Pool B
Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18
Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22
Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15
Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12
HIGHLIGHTS
Exeter-Milligan 2, Freeman 1: Cameran Jansky recorded 17 kills, Jaiden Papik added 10 and Exeter-Milligan recorded seven ace serves, two each from Daisy Kanode, Briana Capek and Emma Olsen. Olsen also had 30 set assists.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Humphrey LHF 0: Jaiden papik had 13 digs, four kills and one ace serve for Exeter-Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Sutton 0: Cammie Harrison had 12 digs and five kills, and Daisy Kanode recorded three ace serves for Exeter-Milligan in the championship game in the Friend Invitational.
