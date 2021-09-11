Prep volleyball scores, 9/11

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 25-18
Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, IA, 25-20, 25-8
MALCOLM INVITE
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7
Columbus Scotus def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-19
Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Milford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8
Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-8, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-5
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-8, 25-7
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-21, 25-23
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-13, 26-24
3rd: Columbus Scotus def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 27-29, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-21
BRLD def. Hartington CC, 25-17, 25-18
Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-18
Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-16
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14
Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-13
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-18
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-10, 25-7
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-17
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-9
Elgin/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21
Elkhorn North def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8
Falls City SH def. HTRS, 25-15, 25-15
Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 25-22
Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-13
Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19
GICC def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Hastings SC def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5
Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18
Hershey def. SEM, 25-23, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15
Humphrey/LHF def. Friend, 25-6, 25-7
Humphrey/LHF def. Meridian, 29-27, 26-24
Humphrey/LHF def. Sutton, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21
Howells-Dodge def. Elgin/PJ, 25-8, 25-10
Howells-Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-20
Howells-Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-13
HTRS def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-19
Humphrey SF def. Lourdes CC, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey SF Francis def. Schuyler, 25-5, 25-7
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-17
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-14, 25-15
Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan, 27-25, 25-14
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11
Lawrence-Nelson def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-19, 25-13
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 16-25, 26-24
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12
Mead def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-21
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8
Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-23
Millard West def. Millard South, 29-27, 25-18
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-10
Norris def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11
Norris def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-14
Norris def. Seward, 25-17, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-21
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-15
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-13
Ord def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13
Platteview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-17
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17
Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-21
Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8
Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18
South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18
SEM def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 26-24
Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22
Wayne def. Lexington 25-14, 25-17
BEARCAT TOURNEY
Grand Island def. North Platte 25-19, 25-21
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14
Gretna def. Kearney 25-12, 25-14
Gretna def. North Platte 25-14, 25-9
Gretna def. Northwest 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20
Kearney def. Northwest 25-9, 25-21
Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23
Northwest def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9
HIGHLIGHTS
Norris 2, Omaha Bryan 0: Gracie Kircher led Norris with 10 kills and the Titans racked up 11 ace serves.