Prep volleyball scores, 9/11
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 25-18

Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, IA, 25-20, 25-8

MALCOLM INVITE

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7

Columbus Scotus def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-19

Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Milford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8

Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-8, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-5

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-8, 25-7

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-21, 25-23

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-13, 26-24

3rd: Columbus Scotus def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 27-29, 25-23

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-21

BRLD def. Hartington CC, 25-17, 25-18

Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-18

Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14

Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-13

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-18

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-10, 25-7

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-17

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-14

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-9

Elgin/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21

Elkhorn North def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18

Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8

Falls City SH def. HTRS, 25-15, 25-15

Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 25-22

Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-13

Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19

GICC def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

Hastings SC def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5

Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Hershey def. SEM, 25-23, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15

Humphrey/LHF def. Friend, 25-6, 25-7

Humphrey/LHF def. Meridian, 29-27, 26-24

Humphrey/LHF def. Sutton, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21

Howells-Dodge def. Elgin/PJ, 25-8, 25-10

Howells-Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-20

Howells-Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-13

HTRS def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-19

Humphrey SF def. Lourdes CC, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey SF Francis def. Schuyler, 25-5, 25-7

Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-17

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-14, 25-15

Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan, 27-25, 25-14

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11

Lawrence-Nelson def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-19, 25-13

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 16-25, 26-24

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12

Mead def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-21

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8

Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-23

Millard West def. Millard South, 29-27, 25-18

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-10

Norris def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11

Norris def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-14

Norris def. Seward, 25-17, 25-10

Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-21

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-15

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-13

Ord def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13

Platteview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-17

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17

Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-21

Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8

Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16

Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18

South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18

SEM def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 26-24

Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Wayne def. Lexington 25-14, 25-17

BEARCAT TOURNEY

Grand Island def. North Platte 25-19, 25-21

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14

Gretna def. Kearney 25-12, 25-14

Gretna def. North Platte 25-14, 25-9

Gretna def. Northwest 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20

Kearney def. Northwest 25-9, 25-21

Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23

Northwest def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9

HIGHLIGHTS

Norris 2, Omaha Bryan 0: Gracie Kircher led Norris with 10 kills and the Titans racked up 11 ace serves.

Norris 2, Platteview 0: Maisie Boesiger had 21 set assists and added eight digs for Norris.

Norris 2, Seward 0: Sydney Jelinek paced Norris with 12 kills and Ella Waters added 11.

