Prep volleyball scores, 9/10

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 29-27
Friend def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-9
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
BRLD def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-15
Broken Bow def. North Platte SP, 25-13, 25-19
Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
Burke/South Central, S.D. def. St. Mary's 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Cross County def. Central City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13
Exeter-Milligan def. Meridian, 13-25, 25-21, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-12
Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-18
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-23, 25-16
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-21
Grand Island CC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-12
Hampton def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-14
Hartington CC def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14
Hartington CC def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Mead def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
North Platte SP def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Omaha Christian def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14
Pierce def. Hartington CC, 25-18, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-21
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-20
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-21
Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16
Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Wood River def. Centura, 25-20, 26-24
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-7
Yutan def. Brownell Talbot, 25-22, 25-12
HIGHLIGHTS
Bellevue East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Bellevue East's Maddie Baum had 13 kills while Andrea Price led in set assists with 26 to lead the Chieftains over the Rockets in the sweep.
Cross County 3, Central City 0: Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars with 19 set assists and three ace serves. Erica Stratman added seven kills in the sweep.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Meridian 1: Jaiden Papik had 10 kills and nine digs for Exter-Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan 2, McCool Junction 0: Cammie Harrison had five ace serves, while the Timberwolves totaled 12 as a team.
Malcolm 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Kiley Elkins led the Clippers with 23 kills, and Lauryn England totaled 33 set assists in the win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Syracuse 3, Lincoln Christian 0: Jessie Moss led Syracuse in the sweep over the Crusaders with eight kills and 10 digs. Lily Vollertsen added six kills, while Halle Wilhelm had 22 set assists.
