Prep volleyball scores, 9/1

Meridian Invite

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Maddie Bahm had 13 kills while Andrea Pryce led Fremont in assists with 29 to topple Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Raymond Central 0: The Warriors had a total of 12 ace serves, with freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth serving seven of them. Abby Wachal led the team in kills with 17, Ashlyn DeBoar led in assists with 31, Raegan Holle had 15 digs and Katelynn Oxley had six blocks.