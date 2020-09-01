Prep volleyball scores, 9/1

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-18 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15
BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24
BDS def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23
Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14
CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24
Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-19
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-31, 29-27, 25-17
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9, 25-13
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Franklin def. Alma, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16
Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-19
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12
Grand Island CC def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16
Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11
Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fremont-Mills, IA, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Mead def. JCC, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 25-10, 27-25
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-16
Mullen def. South Loup, 25-18, 26-24
Nebraska City def. Crete, 25-15, 25-12
Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18
Omaha Skutt def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Paxton def. Sutherland, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23
Pender def. Logan View/SS, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15
Seward def. Hastings, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11
Sidney, IA def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-16
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23
Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 29-27
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15
Winside def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-21
Meridian Invite
Meridian def. Deshler 21-25, 25-15
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15
HIGHLIGHTS
Diller-Odell 3, Southern 0: Karli Heidemann had 16 kills on 32 swings to lead Diller-Odell.
Fremont 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Maddie Bahm had 13 kills while Andrea Pryce led Fremont in assists with 29 to topple Lincoln Northeast.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Raymond Central 0: The Warriors had a total of 12 ace serves, with freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth serving seven of them. Abby Wachal led the team in kills with 17, Ashlyn DeBoar led in assists with 31, Raegan Holle had 15 digs and Katelynn Oxley had six blocks.
Wahoo 3, Ralston 0: Mya Larson had 16 kills and 20 digs, and Kelsie Sears added 12 kills for the Warriors.
