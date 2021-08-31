 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/31
Prep volleyball scores, 8/31

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell-Talbot def. College View, 25-19, 25-18

College View def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-22

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16

Lincoln High def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 27-25

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North

Omaha North at Lincoln North Star

Parkview Christian def. Brownell Talbot, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 26-24

Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16

Alma def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-19

Aquinas def. Friend, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-4, 25-7

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-3

Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-23

Central Valley def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-21

Chase County def. McCook, 25-23, 25-11

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

DC West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-3

DC West def. Omaha Christian, 25-12, 25-16

East Butler def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19

Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8

Gibbon def. Elba, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22

Giltner def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-13

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-14

Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-18

Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22

Lexington def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-6, 25-8

Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Millard West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Minden def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-10, 25-10

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15

Ogallala def. Hershey, 25-7, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Platteview, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Skutt def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Riverside def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11

South Platte def. Perkins County, 17-25, 25-16, 25-13

Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-20

Sutton def. BDS , 25-18, 27-29, 25-17

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-23

Winside def. St. Mary's, 25-22, 25-21

York def. Omaha Roncalli 25-13, 25-23

BOYS TOWN TRIANGULAR

DC West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-3

DC West def. Omaha Christian, 25-12, 25-16

Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-11

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Andrea Pryce had three ace serves, and Laney Songster had five kills to lead Lincoln Northeast. Doneelah Washington recorded two ace blocks for the Rockets, while Pryce finished with 13 set assists. Samantha Pryce added 16 digs. 

Lincoln High 2, Omaha North 0: Paige Christophersen led the Links with seven ace serves, and 15 assists. Nicole Haywood led Lincoln High with seven kills, and Kahmi Itzen added five.

Wahoo 3, Ralston 0: Mya Larson recorded 13 of Wahoo's 37 kills and Audrey Waido added 17 set assists for the Warriors.

