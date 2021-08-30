 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/30
agate

Volleyball

Falls City def. Plattsmouth, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12

Johnson County Central def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-15, 10-25, 26-24 

