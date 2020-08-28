 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/28
Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE WEST INVITE

Pool A

Bellevue West vs. Millard South

Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (Ia.)

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Skutt

Millard South vs. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA

Omaha Skutt def. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Skutt def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11

Pool B

Lincoln Southeast vs. North Platte

Millard North vs. Lincoln Southeast

Millard North vs. North Platte

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North

Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte

Pool C

Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Westside

Omaha Duchesne vs. Bellevue East

Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Duchesne

Pool D

Bishop Heelan (Ia.) vs. Sioux City North

Omaha Marian vs. Sioux City North (Ia.)

Omaha Marian vs. Bishop Heelan (Ia.)

Omaha Marian vs. Western Christian (Ia.)

Western Christian, (Ia.) vs. Bishop Heelan (Ia.)

Western Christian, (Ia.) vs. Sioux City, (Ia.)

OTHER SCHOOLS

Brady at Pleasanton

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes CC

Harvard at Spalding Academy

Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22

Hyannis at Sandhills Valley

Nebraska City def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Whiting (Iowa) at Cornerstone Christian

