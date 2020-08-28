Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE WEST INVITE
Pool A
Bellevue West vs. Millard South
Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (Ia.)
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Skutt
Millard South vs. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA
Omaha Skutt def. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Skutt def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11
Pool B
Lincoln Southeast vs. North Platte
Millard North vs. Lincoln Southeast
Millard North vs. North Platte
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North
Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte
Pool C
Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Westside
Omaha Duchesne vs. Bellevue East
Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Duchesne
Pool D
Bishop Heelan (Ia.) vs. Sioux City North
Omaha Marian vs. Sioux City North (Ia.)
Omaha Marian vs. Bishop Heelan (Ia.)
Omaha Marian vs. Western Christian (Ia.)
Western Christian, (Ia.) vs. Bishop Heelan (Ia.)
Western Christian, (Ia.) vs. Sioux City, (Ia.)
OTHER SCHOOLS
Brady at Pleasanton
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes CC
Harvard at Spalding Academy
Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22
Hyannis at Sandhills Valley
Nebraska City def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Whiting (Iowa) at Cornerstone Christian
