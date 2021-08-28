Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE WEST INVITATIONAL
Bellevue West def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Platte County, Miss. 17-25, 25-17, 25-23
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-13
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21
Millard West def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-18
Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14
Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-22
1st: Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18
MINDEN INVITATIONAL
Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22
Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-15
Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20
Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18
Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13
Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Minden, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17
Valentine def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-12
NORFOLK INVTIATIONAL
Bennington def. Hastings, 27-25, 25-21
Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Columbus def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16
Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 24-26, 25-22
Lincoln High def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Columbus, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-22
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 20-25, 25-14, 25-21
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-18
7th: Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-14
5th: Kearney def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21
3rd: Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-12, 25-21
1st: Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-17
OMAHA NORTH INVITATIONAL
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19
Fremont def. Omaha Central, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-9
Omaha Mercy def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-18
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte SP, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22
Aurora def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-12, 25-22
Axtell def. DCS, 25-11, 25-9
Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15
Banner County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10
Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-22, 26-24
Broken Bow def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-9
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-20
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
Grand Island CC def. Milford, 25-17, 25-17
Grand Island CC def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12
Gretna def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-20
Gretna def. Northwest, 25-22, 26-24
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19
Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24
Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18
Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13
Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19
Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19
Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19
North Platte SP def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20
North Platte SP def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25 25-23, 25-12
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11
Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-20
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21
South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24
Southwest def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-15, 25-22
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Atwood/Rawlins County, 25-19, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-22, 25-22
BOYS TOWN TOURNAMENT
Boys Town def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-10
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9
PLATTSMOUTH TOURNAMENT
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16
Arlington def. Platteview 25-22, 25-22
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12
Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9
Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9
Plattsmouth def. Platteview 25-22, 25-16
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 27-25
Raymond Central def. Arlington 25-23, 25-9
Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-18
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-17
1st: Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard North 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: Caitlin McCormack had a season-high eight kills on 13 attacks for Millard North.
Norris 2, Seward 0: Ella Waters had 22 kills over three games for Norris and Sydney Jelinek added 18 for the Titans.