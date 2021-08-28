 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/28
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE WEST INVITATIONAL

Bellevue West def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Platte County, Miss. 17-25, 25-17, 25-23

Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-13

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21

Millard West def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-18

Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14

Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-22

1st: Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

MINDEN INVITATIONAL

Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22

Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-15

Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20

Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18

Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13

Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Minden, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17

Valentine def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-12

NORFOLK INVTIATIONAL

Bennington def. Hastings, 27-25, 25-21

Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Columbus def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16

Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 24-26, 25-22

Lincoln High def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Columbus, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-22

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 20-25, 25-14, 25-21

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-18

7th: Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-14

5thKearney def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21

3rd: Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-12, 25-21

1st: Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-17

OMAHA NORTH INVITATIONAL

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19

Fremont def. Omaha Central, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-9

Omaha Mercy def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-18

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-19

Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte SP, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

Aurora def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-12, 25-22

Axtell def. DCS, 25-11, 25-9

Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15

Banner County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10

Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-22, 26-24

Broken Bow def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-9

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-20

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13

Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

Grand Island CC def. Milford, 25-17, 25-17

Grand Island CC def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12

Gretna def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-20

Gretna def. Northwest, 25-22, 26-24

Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19

Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24

Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13

Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19

Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19

North Platte SP def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20

North Platte SP def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25 25-23, 25-12

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11

Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-20

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24

Southwest def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-15, 25-22

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Atwood/Rawlins County, 25-19, 25-22

Wauneta-Palisade def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-22, 25-22

BOYS TOWN TOURNAMENT

Boys Town def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-10

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9

PLATTSMOUTH TOURNAMENT

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16

Arlington def. Platteview 25-22, 25-22

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12

Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9

Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9

Plattsmouth def. Platteview 25-22, 25-16

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 27-25

Raymond Central def. Arlington 25-23, 25-9

Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-18

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-17

1st: Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9

HIGHLIGHTS

Millard North 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: Caitlin McCormack had a season-high eight kills on 13 attacks for Millard North.

Norris 2, Seward 0: Ella Waters had 22 kills over three games for Norris and Sydney Jelinek added 18 for the Titans.

