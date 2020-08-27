 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/27
Prep volleyball scores, 8/27

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Heartland Christian, IA def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 13-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Waverly at Lincoln Lutheran

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Aquinas def. Guardian Angels CC, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-14

BDS def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17

BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Battle Creek def. Standton, 31-29, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20

Gibbon def. S-E-M, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 14-12

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1

Grand Island CC def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9

Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Humphrey SF def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Paxton def. Sanhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13

Southern Valley def. Hi-line, 25-21, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18

Wahoo def. Aurora, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Wausa def. St. Mary's 27-25, 25-15

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8

