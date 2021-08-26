Prep volleyball scores, 8/26

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cedar Bluffs vs. Parkview Christian
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Parkview Christian at Cornerstone Christian
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 18-25, 25-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12
Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
Ansley/Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Auburn def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7
Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23, 29-31, 19-25, 15-4
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12
Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20
Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Falls City def. Southern, 25-10, 25-10
Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9
Grand Island CC def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
Guardian Angels CC def. Aquinas, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13
Hemingford def. Gordon-Rushville, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5
Logan View/SS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View/SS def. Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 25-23
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 15-215, 25-23, 25-18
Lutheran Northeast def. Elgin/PJ, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-5, 25-8
Palmer def. Heartland, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Palmyra def. BDS, 25-21, 27-25
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-19
Ponca def. Wayne, 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11
Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
S-E-M def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
St. Paul def. David City, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-8, 25-12
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-22
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Macy Roth led the Navigators with 10 kills while three others each added seven.
Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1: Megan Waters had 13 kills, Brooklyn Fuchs added 10 and Aaliyah Bradford had 39 assists to lead the Spartans.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0: Shaylee Meyers led the Silver Hawks with 17 kills and seven digs. Brinly Christensen also added nine kills and 12 digs.
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian: Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders in kills with 10.