Prep volleyball scores, 8/26
agate

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cedar Bluffs vs. Parkview Christian

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Parkview Christian at Cornerstone Christian

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 18-25, 25-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12

Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

Ansley/Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Auburn def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7

Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23, 29-31, 19-25, 15-4

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12

Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-17

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20

Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23

Falls City def. Southern, 25-10, 25-10

Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Grand Island CC def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

Guardian Angels CC def. Aquinas, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13

Hemingford def. Gordon-Rushville, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5

Logan View/SS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View/SS def. Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 25-23

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 15-215, 25-23, 25-18

Lutheran Northeast def. Elgin/PJ, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Maywood/Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21

Maywood/Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-5, 25-8

Palmer def. Heartland, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18

Palmyra def. BDS, 25-21, 27-25

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-19

Ponca def. Wayne, 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

S-E-M def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

St. Paul def. David City, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-8, 25-12

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-22

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Macy Roth led the Navigators with 10 kills while three others each added seven. 

Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1: Megan Waters had 13 kills, Brooklyn Fuchs added 10 and Aaliyah Bradford had 39 assists to lead the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0: Shaylee Meyers led the Silver Hawks with 17 kills and seven digs. Brinly Christensen also added nine kills and 12 digs.

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian: Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders in kills with 10.

Waverly 3, Lincoln Lutheran 1: Abby Wachal led Class C-1 No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran with 15 kills and Katelynn Oxley added eight. Warrior senior Lily Psencik added 13 digs and 13 assists in her first game for the Warriors against Class B No. 4 Waverly.

