Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE WEST TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20
Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-10
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside
Lincoln East vs. Gretna
Lincoln East vs. Millard West
Millard South at Bellevue West
Millard West at Millard North
Omaha Skutt def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20
Omaha Skuttdef. Millard West, 25-22, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-16
Western Christian (Ia.) def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-18, 25-8
Gordon-Rushville at Chadron
Gretna at Millard North
Kearney at Scotus
Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Milford at Seward
Minatare at Potter-Dix
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-11, 25-16
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
Sandhills/Thedford at Bertrand
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
St. Edward at Dorchester
DOUGLAS INVITATIONAL
Alliance def. Douglas (Wyo.), 24-26, 25-19, 15-9
Alliance def. Moorcroft (Wyo.), 25-14, 25-9
Alliance vs. Southeast (Wyo.)