Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington at Lincoln Northwest
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Parkview Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Parkview Christian at Cornerstone Christian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Ainsworth at North Central
Alliance at Gering
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-19
Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Roncalli
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25017, 25-23, 25-15
Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann
Auburn at Louisville
Bancroft-Rosalie at Humphrey/LHF
Beatrice def. Crete, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6
Blair at Gretna East
Bloomfield at St. Mary's
Bloomfield at Wausa
Boys Town at Brownell-Talbot
Bridgeport at Bayard
CWC at Riverside
Cedar Catholic at Homer
Central Valley at Neligh-Oakdale
Centura at Holdrege
Chase County at Ogallala
Cody-Kilgore at Banner County
Columbus at Fremont
Cornerstone Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23
Dorchester at East Butler
Douglas County West at Conestoga
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson Co. Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock at Yutan
Fairbury at Freeman
Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11
Falls City SH def. Lourdes CC, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Fillmore Central at Doniphan-Trumbull
Gordon-Rushville at Hemingford
Gordon-Rushville at Kimball
Gothenburg at Cozad
Gretna at Papillion-LaVista
Guardian Angels CC def. Aquinas, 25-18. 25-15, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle at Crofton
Hastings SC at Centennial
Hastings at York
Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23
Heartland Lutheran at Harvard
Hershey at Broken Bow
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14
Kearney Catholic at Scotus CC
Kimball at Hemingford
Laurel-C-C at Battle Creek
Lewiston at EMF
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5
Logan View/S-S def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5
Logan View/S-S def. Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast at Elgin/PJ
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Tekamah-Herman
Maxwell at Medicine Valley
McCook at Lexington
McCool Junction at Silver Lake
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Milford at Seward
Millard North at Omaha Burke
Millard South at Bellevue East
Minatare at Leyton
Mitchell at Chadron
Niobrara/Verdigre at Madison
Norris def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-18
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14
Oakland-Craig at Howells-Dodge
Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview
Omaha Marian at Millard West
Omaha North at Omaha Buena Vista
Ord at Minden
Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21
Pawnee City at EMF
Pawnee City at Lewiston
Paxton at Maywood-HC
Perkins County at Creek Valley
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-11, 25-11
Ralston at Platteview
Randolph at Cedar Catholic
Randolph at Homer
Ravenna at Central City
Raymond Central at Malcolm
Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11
Sandhills Valley at Maywood-HC
Sandhills Valley at Paxton
Schuyler at Wisner-Pilger
Shelby/Rising City at Hampton
Shelton at Nebraska Christian
Sidney at Sterling, Colo.
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
St. Edward at Harvard
St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran
St. Paul at David City
Stanton at Pierce
Summerland at Elkhorn Valley
S-E-M at Gibbon
Superior at Thayer Central
Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25
Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20
Valentine at Bennett County, S.D.
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19
Wakefield at Plainview
Wausa at St. Mary's
Wayne at Ponca
West Holt at Elkhorn Valley
West Holt at Summerland
West Point-Beemer at Battle Creek
West Point-Beemer at L-C-C
Winside at Creighton
Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City
Wynot at Osmond
Yutan def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-16, 25-15
HIGHLIGHTS
