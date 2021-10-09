Prep volleyball scores, 10/9

5th: Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-23

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOUNRAMENT

Beatrice def. Ralston, 17-25, 25-11, 25-10

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-22

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-19

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-15

Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-13, 26-24

HIGHLIGHTS

Archbishop Bergan 2, Lincoln Christian 0: Addie Ehlers recorded four kills and Brielle Powers led with 12 assists in the loss for Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Jenna Wiltfong and Lauren Swan each had six kills for Lincoln Christian. Wiltfong recorded two blocks while Swan had six digs. Leading in assists was Brielle Powers with 17. Paisley Darst recorded 13 digs.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0: Laney Songster had team-highs with five kills and two aces for the Rockets. Tasia Sandler also had five kills.

Lincoln Northeast 2, North Platte 0: Doneelah Washington pounded nine kills for the Rockets. Samantha Pryce had three of the team's eight aces and also had 10 digs.

