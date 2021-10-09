Prep volleyball scores, 10/9

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln Northeast def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-18
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-22
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15
Grand Island CC def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-14
Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Grand Island CC, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 27-25, 25-18
Pool B
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 25-12
Kearney Catholic vs. Aquinas, 11 a.m.
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC, 25-23, 25-16
Kearney Catholic vs. Columbus Scotus, 1 p.m.
Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-20, 25-17
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 25-15
3rd: Grand Island CC def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-18, 25-13
5th place, 3 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17
Bertrand def. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 25-19, 25-13
Fullerton def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-23, 26-24
Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-15
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-9
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-21
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Skutt, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Norris def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-16
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-3, 25-16
Pool B
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-10, 25-12
Waverly def. Blair, 25-14, 25-18
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 36-34, 25-21
1st: Norris def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-14
3rd: Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-20
5th: Bennington def. Blair, 25-6, 25-22
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Falls City def. Tri County 25-11, 25-14
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-14
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-18
Pool B
St. Joseph Christian def. Pawnee City, 28-25, 25-20, 25-11
Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-16
Palmyra def. St. Joseph Christian, 25-18, 25-13
1st: Palmyra def. Falls City, 25-22, 29-31, 25-17
3rd: Sterling def. St. Joseph Christian, 25-21, 25-16
5th: Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-23
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOUNRAMENT
Beatrice def. Ralston, 17-25, 25-11, 25-10
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-22
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-19
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-15
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-13, 26-24
HIGHLIGHTS
Archbishop Bergan 2, Lincoln Christian 0: Addie Ehlers recorded four kills and Brielle Powers led with 12 assists in the loss for Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Jenna Wiltfong and Lauren Swan each had six kills for Lincoln Christian. Wiltfong recorded two blocks while Swan had six digs. Leading in assists was Brielle Powers with 17. Paisley Darst recorded 13 digs.
Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0: Laney Songster had team-highs with five kills and two aces for the Rockets. Tasia Sandler also had five kills.
Lincoln Northeast 2, North Platte 0: Doneelah Washington pounded nine kills for the Rockets. Samantha Pryce had three of the team's eight aces and also had 10 digs.