Prep volleyball scores, 10/8

Volleyball
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-16
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-23
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 25-20
Scotus CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 26-24
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-11
GICC def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-10
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-21
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-17
GICC def. Bishop Neumann, 25-11, 25-6
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC, 25-14, 25-14
Omaha Concordia def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-25
Bishop Neumann def. Scotus CC, 25-18, 25-22
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. GICC, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
3rd: Archbishop Bergan def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 25-19
5th: Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 26-24
LINCOLN HIGH/MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-8
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-21
Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-18
Norfolk def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-16
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-16
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 21-25, 25-21, 28-26
Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-20
Norfolk def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-17
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Gering, 25-22, 25-22
Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-12
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-18
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 22-25, 27-25, 25-6
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Omaha Nation, 21-9, 21-12
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-17
Bennington def. Norris, 25-22, 25-20
Bertrand def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-18
Bertrand def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-11
Central Valley def. Milford, 25-23, 25-22
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-15
Centura def. Fullerton, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central Valley, 25-20, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Thayer Central, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18
DC West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9
DC West def. St. Paul, 25-22, 14-25, 25-10
Fullerton def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-19
Fullerton def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12
Gering def. Chadron, 27-25, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-22, 26-24
Heartland def. Friend, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-17
Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 8-25, 25-20, 25-19
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Wausa, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-16, 25-13
Malcolm def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-19
Milford def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-22
Norfolk Catholic def. DC West, 25-22, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-23
Norfolk def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-16
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-19
Omaha Mercy def. Brownell Talbot, 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
Omaha Skut def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-12, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 25-21, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 24-26, 25-20, 30-28
Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-22
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20
Pleasanton def. CWC, 25-13, 25-7
Ravenna def. West Holt, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21
Riverside def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 25-18, 25-10
Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-19
Sidney def. Gering, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sioux City West, IA def. Omaha Nation, 21-11, 21-8
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 22-20, 21-18
St. Mary's def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-12
St. Mary's def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Riverside, 23-25, 25-16, 25-9
St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-13
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-16, 25-18
Wahoo def. Platteview, 24-26, 25-20, 30-28
Wausa def. North Central, 25-17, 25-18
West Holt def. South Loup, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-20
Winside def. North Central, 25-9, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. St. Paul, 25-20, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-19
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-10
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-12
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-15, 29-25, 26-24
Pool B
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-5, 25-6
Bennington def. Blair, 25-12, 25-10
Bennington def. Norris, 25-22, 25-20
Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-13
1st: Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-18
3rd: Norris def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-22
5th: Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-20, 25-21
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-13
Palmyra def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22
Falls City def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-16, 25-10
Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-16
1st: Palmyra def. Falls City, 24-26, 26-24, 25-22
3rd: Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16