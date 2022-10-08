 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/8

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-16

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-23

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 25-20

Scotus CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 26-24

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-11

GICC def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-10

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-21

People are also reading…

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-17

GICC def. Bishop Neumann, 25-11, 25-6

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC, 25-14, 25-14

Omaha Concordia def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-25

Bishop Neumann def. Scotus CC, 25-18, 25-22

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. GICC, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

3rd: Archbishop Bergan def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 25-19

5th: Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 26-24

LINCOLN HIGH/MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-8

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-21

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-18

Norfolk def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-16

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Millard South, 21-25, 25-21, 28-26

Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-20

Norfolk def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-17

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Gering, 25-22, 25-22 

Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-19 

Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-12 

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-10, 25-18 

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 22-25, 27-25, 25-6 

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Omaha Nation, 21-9, 21-12 

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-17 

Bennington def. Norris, 25-22, 25-20

Bertrand def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-18 

Bertrand def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-11

Central Valley def. Milford, 25-23, 25-22 

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-15 

Centura def. Fullerton, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22 

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-15 

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central Valley, 25-20, 25-17 

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Thayer Central, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18

DC West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9

DC West def. St. Paul, 25-22, 14-25, 25-10 

Fullerton def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-19 

Fullerton def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12 

Gering def. Chadron, 27-25, 25-19 

Heartland Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-22, 26-24 

Heartland def. Friend, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10

Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-17

Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 8-25, 25-20, 25-19 

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Wausa, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19 

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-16, 25-13 

Malcolm def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-19

Milford def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-22 

Norfolk Catholic def. DC West, 25-22, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-23

Norfolk def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-16 

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-19

Omaha Mercy def. Brownell Talbot, 25-18, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Skut def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-12, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 25-21, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 24-26, 25-20, 30-28

Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-22

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-16 

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20 

Pleasanton def. CWC, 25-13, 25-7 

Ravenna def. West Holt, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 

Riverside def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 25-18, 25-10

Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-19

Sidney def. Gering, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18

Sioux City West, IA def. Omaha Nation, 21-11, 21-8

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 22-20, 21-18

St. Mary's def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-12

St. Mary's def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-22

St. Mary's def. Riverside, 23-25, 25-16, 25-9

St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-13

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-16, 25-18 

Wahoo def. Platteview, 24-26, 25-20, 30-28

Wausa def. North Central, 25-17, 25-18

West Holt def. South Loup, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-20

Winside def. North Central, 25-9, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. St. Paul, 25-20, 25-18 

Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-19

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-10

Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-12

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-15, 29-25, 26-24

Pool B

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-5, 25-6

Bennington def. Blair, 25-12, 25-10

Bennington def. Norris, 25-22, 25-20

Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-13

1st: Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-18

3rd: Norris def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-22

5th: Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-20, 25-21

FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-13

Palmyra def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22

Falls City def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-16, 25-10

Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-16

1st: Palmyra def. Falls City, 24-26, 26-24, 25-22

3rd: Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

It's crunch time in the volleyball regular season. There are three weeks left before the postseason and some conference tournaments begin this weekend.

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Class A gets more chaotic by the day, Class C-1 gets shook up again and plenty more to note in Nate Thomas' latest high school volleyball ratings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph on NU's win vs. Rutgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News