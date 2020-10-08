Prep volleyball scores, 10/8

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9, 25-11
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Omaha Marion triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-23
Centennial Conference Tournament
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Concordia
Columbus Scotus vs. Bishop Neumann
Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Concordia
Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-13
Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-19
Hastings SC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19
Kearney Catholic vs. Archbishop Bergan
Kearney Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19
David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16
Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
North Platte SP def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 2, Omaha Marian 1: Kylen Sealock and Alexis Markowski carried the offensive load with 12 kills apiece for the Bolts. Markowski added three blocks on the defensive side.
Lincoln Southeast 3, Columbus 0: Brittany and Tiffany Wulf led a well-oiled offensive machine for the Knights. Brittany Wulf led with 16 kills while twin sister Tiffany Wulf added 10.
Malcolm 3, West Point-Beemer 0: Kiley Elkins led the Clippers with 17 kills and Kaitlyn Dostal added 12. Lauryn England totaled 39 set assists in the Malcolm victory.
