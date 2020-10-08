 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/8
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/8

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9, 25-11

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Omaha Marion triangular

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-23

Centennial Conference Tournament

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Concordia

Columbus Scotus vs. Bishop Neumann

Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Concordia

Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-13

Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-19

Hastings SC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Kearney Catholic vs. Archbishop Bergan

Kearney Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19

David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16

Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

North Platte SP def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 2, Omaha Marian 1: Kylen Sealock and Alexis Markowski carried the offensive load with 12 kills apiece for the Bolts. Markowski added three blocks on the defensive side.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Columbus 0: Brittany and Tiffany Wulf led a well-oiled offensive machine for the Knights. Brittany Wulf led with 16 kills while twin sister Tiffany Wulf added 10.

Malcolm 3, West Point-Beemer 0: Kiley Elkins led the Clippers with 17 kills and Kaitlyn Dostal added 12. Lauryn England totaled 39 set assists in the Malcolm victory.

Tags

