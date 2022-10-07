 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/7

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

OTHER SCHOOLS

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Hershey 25-9, 25-17, 25-11

Marist, Ill. def. Omaha Skutt, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 30-28

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 26-24

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15

Southwest def. Brady, 25-21, 25-6, 25-4

Twin Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Wauneta-Palisade def. Arthur County, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

It's crunch time in the volleyball regular season. There are three weeks left before the postseason and some conference tournaments begin this weekend.

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

Class A gets more chaotic by the day, Class C-1 gets shook up again and plenty more to note in Nate Thomas' latest high school volleyball ratings.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News