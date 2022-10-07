Prep volleyball scores, 10/7

Volleyball
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
OTHER SCHOOLS
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Hershey 25-9, 25-17, 25-11
Marist, Ill. def. Omaha Skutt, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 30-28
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 26-24
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15
Southwest def. Brady, 25-21, 25-6, 25-4
Twin Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Wauneta-Palisade def. Arthur County, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24