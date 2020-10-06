Prep volleyball scores, 10/6

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-8, 25-6, 25-14
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-19, 25-8
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast triangular
Lincoln Northeast def. Columbus 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 25-4, 21-25, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19
Adams Central def. York, 28-26, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22
Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
BDS def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-10
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-12
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-19
Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-16, 31-33, 25-21
Bertrand def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-14
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-17
Bloomfield def. Boyd County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10
Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-19, 25-23
Brownell Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 17-25, 25-18, 25-13
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Central City def. Arcadia-Loup City, 10-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-12
Chadron def. Rapid City Christian, SD, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13
Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-22, 25-13
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-16, 25-8
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-22
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-23, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
CWC def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-3
David City def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20
Elgin/PJ John def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Falls City SH def. Rock Port, Mo. 25-10, 25-11, 25-6
Gering def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9
Hampton def. High Plains, 27-25, 25-19
Hampton def. Meridian, 25-14, 25-18
Hastings SC def. Centura, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Heartland def. Giltner, 11-25, 26-24, 25-21
Howells-Dodge def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Humphrey SF def. Elgin/PJ John, 25-19, 25-17
Humphrey SF def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-13
Kimball def. Bayard, 25-20, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-22, 26-24
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-16
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Lutheran Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-12, 25-16
Lutheran Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-6
Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-4, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-4
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-12
Meridian def. High Plains, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24
Norris def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
North Platte SP def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-17
Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-27, 25-9
Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-23
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Ord def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-12
Osceola def. East Butler
Overton def. Giobbn, 25-3, 25-13,25-16
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
Paxton def. Dundy County Stratton, 29-27, 25-20
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20
Platteview def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-7, 25-13
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 20-18
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
S-E-M def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 13-25, 26-24
South Loup def. Cambridge, 25-14, 25-13
South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-13
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-11, 25-12, 25-23
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Wahoo def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22
Wallace def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-19, 25-9
Wallace def. Paxton, 27-25, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-13
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Ansley-Lithfield, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22
Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-23
Wood River def. Shelton, 25-17, 25-21
Wynot def. Tri County, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3
York def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-19
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 2, Columbus 1: Maddie Bahm led the Rockets with 20 kills. Andrea Pryce added 30 set assists and sister Samantha Pryce totaled 34 digs.
Lincoln North Star 3, Grand Island 1: Kinsley Ragland had 17 kills to lead the Navigators. Abbey Lottman had 35 set assists and Saylor Schaefer had six blocks for North Star.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 0: Laney Brott made her first varsity start for the Bolts, totaling nine kills to lead Pius X. Addison Markowski added 26 set assists and Mariam Miller 22 digs for Pius X.
