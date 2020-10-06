Prep volleyball scores, 10/6

Wahoo def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22

Wallace def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-19, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton, 27-25, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-13

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Ansley-Lithfield, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22

Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-23

Wood River def. Shelton, 25-17, 25-21

Wynot def. Tri County, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20

Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3

York def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-19

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 2, Columbus 1: Maddie Bahm led the Rockets with 20 kills. Andrea Pryce added 30 set assists and sister Samantha Pryce totaled 34 digs.

Lincoln North Star 3, Grand Island 1: Kinsley Ragland had 17 kills to lead the Navigators. Abbey Lottman had 35 set assists and Saylor Schaefer had six blocks for North Star.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 0: Laney Brott made her first varsity start for the Bolts, totaling nine kills to lead Pius X. Addison Markowski added 26 set assists and Mariam Miller 22 digs for Pius X.

