Prep volleyball scores, 10/6

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-18, 25-14

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Scouts CC, 25-9, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-21, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12

Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Axtell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-17

Ansley/Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. 25-12, 25-11

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-17

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 26-28, 25-22, 25-23

Brady def. North Platte SP, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-22

Central Valley def. Elba, 25-16, 25-13

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Clarkson-Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Cross County def. Dorchester, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

Cross County def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-17, 25-23

David City def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18

Deshler def. Friend, 25-14, 25-9

Diller-Odell def. HTRS, 25-14, 25-18

Edgemont def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15

Elgin/Pope John def. Wausa, 12-25, 25-15, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16

Fairbury def. David City, 17-25, 25-21, 25-6

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20

GACC def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-16, 25-21

GACC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 26-24

GICC def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-17

GICC def. Archbishop Bergan, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-8, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11

Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12

Gretna def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

HTRS def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-22

High Plains Community def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-14

Hemingford def. Lakota Tech (SD), 25-11, 25-19, 28-26

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10

Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-18, 25-23

Howells-Dodge def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-10

Humphrey/LHF def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-9

Mead def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Meridian def. Friend, 25-9, 25-18

Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-4, 25-21

Morrill def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-22, 34-32

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-10

Niobrara/Verdigre def. North Central, 25-17, 25-18

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-9, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10

Ord def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-9

Overton def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-19

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-22

Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20

S-E-M def. Alma, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Scotus CC def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-20

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-21

Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-11

Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-22, 25-10

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Superior def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

Twin Loup def. Riverside, 25-19, 25-11

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Wausa def. CWC, 25-12, 25-12

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 0: Brynne Topolski had nine kills for the Spartans. Megan Waters had seven kills and Shandy Faalii had six. Reece Boyd added eight service aces.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Omaha Marian 1: Faith Venable led the way for the Bolts, racking up 11 kills in their comeback win over Class A No. 6 Omaha Marian.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Papillion-La Vista 0: Gia Miller's 10 kills led the Bolts in their second win of the day. Adison Markowski had 27 assists and Keeleigh Knobbe had 12 digs to round out the stat leaders.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Columbus 1: Catrice Olds had 12 kills for the Knights, with teammate Kacey Porter coming in just behind her with 11. Anna Rice was the defensive leader, contributing four blocks.