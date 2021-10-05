Prep volleyball scores, 10/5

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-22

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19

Winnebago def. Whiting, IA, 18-25, 27-24, 25-19

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Laney Songster led the Rockets with six kills while Andrea Pryce had 16 set assists and two ace serves.

Fremont 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Lanie Brott knocked down 20 kills and Adison Markowski poured in 35 set assists for Lincoln Pius X. Regan Haith added four blocks for the Bolts.

Grand Island 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Tia Traudt had a match-high 22 kills while teammate Haedyn Hoos added 20 as the Islanders fought off a furious Navigator comeback.

Norris 3, Blair 0: Maisie Boesiger set a school record for career set assists with 2,967 to help lead the Titans to a sweep.

