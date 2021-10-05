Prep volleyball scores, 10/5

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-21
Fremont def. Lincoln Pius X, 11-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22
Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-19, 29-31, 15-13
Lewiston def. College View, 25-17, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 23-25, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-13
Parkview Christian def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Sterling def. College View, 25-12, 25-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
BDS def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-10
BDS def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-5
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-11
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-6
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-8, 25-14
Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-12, 25-16
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-10
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran NE, 25-19, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 13-25, 27-25
David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-18
East Butler def. Osceola, 12-25, 25-18, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 28-26
Heartland def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-13
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18
Humphrey SF def. Elgin/PJ, 25-18, 25-17
Humphrey SF def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-10
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-17
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-3
Lutheran NE def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4
Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-10, 25-14
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
North Platte SP def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-20
Paxton def. Dundy County Stratton, 27-25, 25-18
Perkins County def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-22
Shelton def. Wood River, 25-17, 26-24
South Loup def. Maxwell, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18
SEM def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16
Sutherland def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-22
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19
Winnebago def. Whiting, IA, 18-25, 27-24, 25-19
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Laney Songster led the Rockets with six kills while Andrea Pryce had 16 set assists and two ace serves.
Fremont 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Lanie Brott knocked down 20 kills and Adison Markowski poured in 35 set assists for Lincoln Pius X. Regan Haith added four blocks for the Bolts.
Grand Island 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Tia Traudt had a match-high 22 kills while teammate Haedyn Hoos added 20 as the Islanders fought off a furious Navigator comeback.
Norris 3, Blair 0: Maisie Boesiger set a school record for career set assists with 2,967 to help lead the Titans to a sweep.