Prep volleyball scores, 10/5
Prep volleyball scores, 10/5

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian at College View Academy

OTHER SCHOOLS

BDS def. Silver Lake 25-19, 25-23

Crawford at Hemingford

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

Johnson County Central at Malcolm

Madison def. St. Edward 25-13, 25-10

Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South

Riverside vs. Madison

Riverside def. St. Edward 25-13, 25-9

Smith Center (Kan.) at Silver Lake

Smith Center (Kan.) def. BDS 25-19, 25-17

Syracuse def. Milford, 25-11, 25-12

Syracuse def. Nebraska City 25-10, 25-15

Wausa at Osmond

High school volleyball logo 2014
