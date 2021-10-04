Prep volleyball scores, 10/4

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Cornerstone Christian, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-19
Hemingford vs. Crawford
Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Christian vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa
Osmond vs. Wausa
BDS TRIANGULAR
BDS def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18
Silver Lake vs. Smith Center, Kan.
Smith Center, Kan. def. BDS, 25-15, 25-22
HASTINGS SC TRIANGULAR
Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-22,25-17
Hastings SC def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22
Hastings SC def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13
MADISON TRIANGULAR
Riverside def. Madison, 25-14, 25-12
Riverside vs. St. Edward
St. Edward def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH TRIANGULAR
Millard West def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 28-26
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-8
SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL
Milford def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18
Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20
Syracuse def. Milford, 25-8, 25-12
HIGHLIGHTS
BDS 2, Silver Lake 0: Mariah Sliva had eight kills, eight digs and an ace serve for BDS. Hannah Miller led the team with three ace serves and Hayley Sliva led with 11 assists.
Smith Center, Kan. 2, BDS 0: Hayley Sliva had 10 assists, Mariah Sliva had seven kills and Taryn Fiala had six digs for BDS.