Prep volleyball scores, 10/4
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/4

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Cornerstone Christian, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-19

Hemingford vs. Crawford

Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Christian vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa

Osmond vs. Wausa

BDS TRIANGULAR

BDS def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18

Silver Lake vs. Smith Center, Kan.

Smith Center, Kan. def. BDS, 25-15, 25-22

HASTINGS SC TRIANGULAR

Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-22,25-17

Hastings SC def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22

Hastings SC def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13

MADISON TRIANGULAR

Riverside def. Madison, 25-14, 25-12

Riverside vs. St. Edward

St. Edward def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH TRIANGULAR

Millard West def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 28-26

Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-8

SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL

Milford def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18

Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20

Syracuse def. Milford, 25-8, 25-12

HIGHLIGHTS

BDS 2, Silver Lake 0: Mariah Sliva had eight kills, eight digs and an ace serve for BDS. Hannah Miller led the team with three ace serves and Hayley Sliva led with 11 assists.

Smith Center, Kan. 2, BDS 0: Hayley Sliva had 10 assists, Mariah Sliva had seven kills and Taryn Fiala had six digs for BDS.

High school volleyball logo

 

