Prep volleyball scores, 10/3
  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITE

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23

Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18

Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19

3rd: Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12

1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18 

Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24 

Elgin/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Syracuse def. LVSS 25-9, 25-15, 25-13

BLOOMFIELD TRIANGULAR

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21

CLARKSON/LEIGH TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-17

Cross County def. Aquinas, 25-20, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-15, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25

Humphrey/LHF def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20

Pender def. Cross County, 13-25, 25-14, 25-14

COLUMBUS CLASSIC

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11

Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25

DUNDY-CO. STRATTON TOURNAMENT

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Exeter/Milligan def. Lourdes CC, 25-19, 25-12

Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-20

Falls City def. Lourdes CC, 25-9, 25-19

HTRS def. Exeter/Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

HTRS def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20

Johnson County Central def. HTRS, 0-0

MORRILL INVITATIONAL

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17

Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

OAKLEY TOURNAMENT

Hitchcock County def. Goodland, (Kan.), 25-15, 25-17

Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, (Kan.), 25-12, 25-14

Syracuse (Kan.) def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17

ORD TRIANGULAR

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9

Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19

Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

RAYMOND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Arlington def. Crete

Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19

Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20

York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15

York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23

York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15

3rd: Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14

TWIN CITIES TOURNAMENT

Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens (S.D.) 25-16, 25-21

Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21

Grand Island Northwest def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-7, 25-11

Grand Island Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14

North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12

Ogallala def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-19

Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 2, Aquinas 0: Cortlyn Schaefer collected 10 kills and eight digs to lead Cross County.

Humphrey/LHF 2, Cross County 0: Erica Stratman paced the Cougars with eight kills while Shyanne Anderson provided 15 set assists.

Pender 2, Cross County 1: Chloe Sandell had seven kills in the three-set loss. Lilly Peterson led the Cougars with nine digs.

