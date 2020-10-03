Prep volleyball scores, 10/3

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITE
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23
Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18
Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19
3rd: Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22
1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12
1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24
Elgin/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Syracuse def. LVSS 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
BLOOMFIELD TRIANGULAR
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21
CLARKSON/LEIGH TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-17
Cross County def. Aquinas, 25-20, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-15, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25
Humphrey/LHF def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20
Pender def. Cross County, 13-25, 25-14, 25-14
COLUMBUS CLASSIC
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11
Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25
DUNDY-CO. STRATTON TOURNAMENT
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Exeter/Milligan def. Lourdes CC, 25-19, 25-12
Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-20
Falls City def. Lourdes CC, 25-9, 25-19
HTRS def. Exeter/Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
HTRS def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20
Johnson County Central def. HTRS, 0-0
MORRILL INVITATIONAL
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17
Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
OAKLEY TOURNAMENT
Hitchcock County def. Goodland, (Kan.), 25-15, 25-17
Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, (Kan.), 25-12, 25-14
Syracuse (Kan.) def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17
ORD TRIANGULAR
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9
Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19
Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
RAYMOND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Arlington def. Crete
Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19
Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20
York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15
York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23
York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
3rd: Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14
TWIN CITIES TOURNAMENT
Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens (S.D.) 25-16, 25-21
Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21
Grand Island Northwest def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-7, 25-11
Grand Island Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14
North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12
Ogallala def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-19
Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
HIGHLIGHTS
Cross County 2, Aquinas 0: Cortlyn Schaefer collected 10 kills and eight digs to lead Cross County.
Humphrey/LHF 2, Cross County 0: Erica Stratman paced the Cougars with eight kills while Shyanne Anderson provided 15 set assists.
Pender 2, Cross County 1: Chloe Sandell had seven kills in the three-set loss. Lilly Peterson led the Cougars with nine digs.
