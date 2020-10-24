 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/24
View Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/24

{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10

RCC Tournament

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7

1st: Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15

3rd: Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-16

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19

Elba at Sandhills Valley

High school volleyball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News