Prep volleyball scores, 10/23
Prep volleyball scores, 10/23

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15

North Platte def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-0, 25-0

Sidney def. Lakota Tech, SD, 25-9, 25-16

Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-12, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-7

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11

High school volleyball logo 2014
