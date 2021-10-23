Prep volleyball scores, 10/23

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15
North Platte def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-0, 25-0
Sidney def. Lakota Tech, SD, 25-9, 25-16
Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-12, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-7
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11
