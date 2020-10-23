 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/23
Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Deshler at Wilcox-Hildreth

Harvard def. Franklin 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water

Minatare at Crawford

South Platte at Arthur County

Sterling def. Johnson-Brock 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis 18-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-16, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Loomis 25-11, 25-15

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

CWC vs. Summerland

Elba at St. Edward

3rd: Elgin Public/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley 11-25, 25-10, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

Southwest Conference Tournament

Broken Bow def. Cozad 25-10, 25-6

Broken Bow def. Minden 25-22, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth 20-25, 25-11, 25-14

Ogallala def. Gothenburg 25-16, 25-20

1st: Ogallala def. Broken Bow 25-12, 24-16, 25-17

3rd: Gothenburg def. Minden 25-23, 25-13

