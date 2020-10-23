Prep volleyball scores, 10/23

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Deshler at Wilcox-Hildreth
Harvard def. Franklin 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Minatare at Crawford
South Platte at Arthur County
Sterling def. Johnson-Brock 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis 18-25, 25-16, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-16, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Loomis 25-11, 25-15
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
CWC vs. Summerland
Elba at St. Edward
3rd: Elgin Public/PJ def. Elkhorn Valley 11-25, 25-10, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11
Southwest Conference Tournament
Broken Bow def. Cozad 25-10, 25-6
Broken Bow def. Minden 25-22, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth 20-25, 25-11, 25-14
Ogallala def. Gothenburg 25-16, 25-20
1st: Ogallala def. Broken Bow 25-12, 24-16, 25-17
3rd: Gothenburg def. Minden 25-23, 25-13
