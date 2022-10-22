Prep volleyball scores, 10/22

Volleyball
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
OTHER SCHOOLS
Chadron def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-20, 25-18
High Plains def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22
High Plains def. Osceola, 16-25, 25-22, 25-10
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-16
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Roncalli , 25-23, 25-21
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross , 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 26-24
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne , 25-5, 25-11
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross , 25-7, 25-6
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Roncalli , 25-12, 25-7
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-16