agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/22

Volleyball

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

OTHER SCHOOLS

Chadron def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-20, 25-18

High Plains def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22

High Plains def. Osceola, 16-25, 25-22, 25-10

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-16

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Roncalli , 25-23, 25-21

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross , 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 26-24

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne , 25-5, 25-11

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross , 25-7, 25-6

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Roncalli , 25-12, 25-7

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-16

