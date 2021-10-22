 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/22
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/22

  • 0

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Deshler def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16

Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10

McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23

Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18

1st: Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

3rd: Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22

5th: McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News