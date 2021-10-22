Prep volleyball scores, 10/22

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Deshler def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16
Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10
McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23
Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18
1st: Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
3rd: Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
5th: McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21