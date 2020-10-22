Prep volleyball scores, 10/22

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
POOL A AT KEARNEY
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9
1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-14
3rd: Kearney vs. Fremont 6:30 p.m.
POOL B AT LINCOLN EAST
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m.
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
First place, 6:30 p.m.
Third place, 6:30 p.m.
POOL C AT COLUMBUS
Columbus vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5 p.m.
First place, 6:30 p.m.
Third place, 6:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Minden
Ashland-Greenwood at Seward
Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-16
Blair at Omaha Christian
Bridgeport at Gering
Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord
Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11
Franklin def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Howells-Dodge at Tekamah-Herman
HTRS def. Meridian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10
Louisville at Johnson County Central
Madison at Twin River
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview
Omaha Nation at Walthill
Scottsbluff at Torrington, Wyo.
Tri County at Dorchester
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
York def. Schuyler
Bennington Triangular
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Bennington
Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-21
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-10, 25-18
Fort Calhoun Triangular
Logan View/SS at Fort Calhoun
Logan View/SS def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18
High Plains Triangular
Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains
Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola
Osceola at High Plains
Wood River Triangular
Gibbon at Wood River
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-14
HIGHLIGHTS
Exeter-Milligan 3, Shelby-Rising City 0: Jaiden Papik had five ace serves and added 12 kills for Exter-Milligan. Cameran Jansky led the offense with 16 kills and added an ace serve.
Wahoo 2, Duchesne 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors with 19 kills and Kelsie Sears had eight. Elle Glock had 25 assists for Wahoo.
