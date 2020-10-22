 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/22
  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

POOL A AT KEARNEY

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9

1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-14

3rd: Kearney vs. Fremont 6:30 p.m.

POOL B AT LINCOLN EAST

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m.

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

First place, 6:30 p.m.

Third place, 6:30 p.m.

POOL C AT COLUMBUS

Columbus vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5 p.m.

First place, 6:30 p.m.

Third place, 6:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Minden

Ashland-Greenwood at Seward

Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-16

Blair at Omaha Christian

Bridgeport at Gering

Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11

Franklin def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Howells-Dodge at Tekamah-Herman

HTRS def. Meridian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10

Louisville at Johnson County Central

Madison at Twin River

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview

Omaha Nation at Walthill

Scottsbluff at Torrington, Wyo.

Tri County at Dorchester

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

York def. Schuyler

Bennington Triangular

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Bennington

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-21

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-10, 25-18

Fort Calhoun Triangular

Logan View/SS at Fort Calhoun

Logan View/SS def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18

High Plains Triangular

Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains

Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola

Osceola at High Plains

Wood River Triangular

Gibbon at Wood River

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-14

HIGHLIGHTS

Exeter-Milligan 3, Shelby-Rising City 0: Jaiden Papik had five ace serves and added 12 kills for Exter-Milligan. Cameran Jansky led the offense with 16 kills and added an ace serve.

Wahoo 2, Duchesne 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors with 19 kills and Kelsie Sears had eight. Elle Glock had 25 assists for Wahoo. 

High school volleyball logo 2014
