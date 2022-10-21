Prep volleyball scores, 10/21

Volleyball
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-23
Ansley-Litchfield at Pleasanton
Bancroft-Rosalie at Wynot
Banner County at Crawford
Brady at Wauneta-Palisade
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-13
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Diller-Odell at Friend
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-10, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-8
Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-21
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Winside
Minatare at Sioux County
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Burke
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-18
Potter-Dix at South Platte
St. Mary's vs. Stuart