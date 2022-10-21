 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/21

Volleyball

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-23

Ansley-Litchfield at Pleasanton

Bancroft-Rosalie at Wynot

Banner County at Crawford

Brady at Wauneta-Palisade

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-13

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Diller-Odell at Friend

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-10, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-16

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-8

Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-21

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Winside

Minatare at Sioux County

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15

Omaha Mercy at Omaha Burke

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-18

Potter-Dix at South Platte

St. Mary's vs. Stuart

