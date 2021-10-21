 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/21
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/21

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

1st: Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

3rd: Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-19

5th: Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

7th: Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Crofton def. GACC, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24 

GICC def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke def. Perkins County

Milford def. Wiber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Waverly def. Elkhorn 25-14, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11

Wisner Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View/SS, 25-11, 25-14

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 3, Grand Island 0: Macy Roth's 14 kills were enough to break the school's record for most in a season. She has 373 on the year. Hailey Boltz also added 10 kills and Ava Densberger had eight.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News