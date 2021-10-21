Prep volleyball scores, 10/21

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
1st: Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
3rd: Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-19
5th: Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
7th: Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20
Crofton def. GACC, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24
GICC def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Holyoke def. Perkins County
Milford def. Wiber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16
Waverly def. Elkhorn 25-14, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11
Wisner Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View/SS, 25-11, 25-14
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 3, Grand Island 0: Macy Roth's 14 kills were enough to break the school's record for most in a season. She has 373 on the year. Hailey Boltz also added 10 kills and Ava Densberger had eight.