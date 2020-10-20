 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/20
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian 25-16, 25-12, 25-6

Lincoln East vs Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular

Beatrice at Lincoln Lutheran

Norris at Lincoln Lutheran

Norris vs. Beatrice

OTHER SCHOOLS

Axtell def. Elba 25-8, 25-9, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Valentine 25-13, 25-11

Centura def. Ravenna 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17

Crofton def. O'Neill 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13

Elkhorn North def. Ralston 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran 25-21, 25-9, 25-12

Harvard def. Red Cloud 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Hastings SC def. Columbus Scotus 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-16, 25-18, 26-24

Mead def. Raymond Central 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14

Yutan def. Palmyra 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9

Anselmo-Merna Triangular

Sandhills/Thedford VS Anselmo-Merna

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-23, 25-16

Sandhills/Thedford VS Anselmo-Merna

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)

Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)

Columbus Lakeview Triangular

Bishop Neumann vs Columbus Lakeview 

Bishop Neumann vs Concordia

Concordia vs Columbus Lakeview

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Meridian def. Dorchester 25-21, 25-16

1st: BDS vs Cross County

3rd: McCool Junction def. Exeter-Milligan 26-24, 25-12, 27-25

Humphrey/Lindsay HF Triangular

Central City VS Humphrey/Lindsay HF

Nebraska Christian VS Central City

Nebraska Christian VS Humphrey/Lindsay HF

HTRS Triangular

Falls City SH def. HTRS 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Johnson-Brock vs HTRS

Johnson-Brock vs Falls City SH

Hyannis Triangular

Creek Valley vs Hyannis 

Creek Valley vs Porter-Dix

Porter-Dix vs Hyannis

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

1st: Ponca def. LCC 25-15, 27-25, 25-21

3rd: Wynot def. Winside 25-13, 25-20

Lexington Triangular

Adams Central def. Holdrege 25-12, 25-23

Adams Central def. Lexington 24-26, 25-19, 26-24

Holdrege vs Lexington

Louisville Triangular

DC West vs Louisville

DC West def. Plattsmouth 25-18, 25-20

Plattsmouth def. Louisville 25-20, 25-18

Lourdes CC Triangular

Lourdes CC def. Lewiston 25-10, 25-15

Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City 20-25, 25-13, 25-20

Pawnee City vs Lewiston

Metro Conference Tournament

Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Millard West def. Millard North 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Millard West def. Millard South 25-13, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

CWC def. Elgin/Pope John 25-17, 25-6, 25-16

NP St. Patrick’s Triangular

Elm Creek def. Sutherland 25-14, 25-20, 26-24

Elm Creek vs NP St. Patrick’s

NP St. Patrick’s vs Sutherland

Omaha Skutt Triangular

Aurora def. Omaha Gross 25-17, 25-13

Omaha Skutt def. Aurora 25-12, 25-10

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross 25-7, 25-1

Republican Plains Conference Tournament

Bertrand def. Alma 25-9, 27-25, 27-25

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Maywood/Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

1st: Maywood/Hayes Center vs Bertrand

Schuyler Triangular

Shuyler vs Madison

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison 25-5, 25-11

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2 (2-0)

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Centennial def. Superior 19-25, 25-20, 25-19

David City def. Thayer Central 25-22, 25-21

1st: David City def. Centennial 25-21, 25-17

3rd: Superior def. Thayer Central 10-25, 25-21, 25-21

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

