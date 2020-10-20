Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian 25-16, 25-12, 25-6
Lincoln East vs Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular
Beatrice at Lincoln Lutheran
Norris at Lincoln Lutheran
Norris vs. Beatrice
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Elba 25-8, 25-9, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Valentine 25-13, 25-11
Centura def. Ravenna 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17
Crofton def. O'Neill 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13
Elkhorn North def. Ralston 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran 25-21, 25-9, 25-12
Harvard def. Red Cloud 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Hastings SC def. Columbus Scotus 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-16, 25-18, 26-24
Mead def. Raymond Central 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14
Yutan def. Palmyra 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9
Anselmo-Merna Triangular
Sandhills/Thedford VS Anselmo-Merna
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-23, 25-16
Sandhills/Thedford VS Anselmo-Merna
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)
Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)
Columbus Lakeview Triangular
Bishop Neumann vs Columbus Lakeview
Bishop Neumann vs Concordia
Concordia vs Columbus Lakeview
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Meridian def. Dorchester 25-21, 25-16
1st: BDS vs Cross County
3rd: McCool Junction def. Exeter-Milligan 26-24, 25-12, 27-25
Humphrey/Lindsay HF Triangular
Central City VS Humphrey/Lindsay HF
Nebraska Christian VS Central City
Nebraska Christian VS Humphrey/Lindsay HF
HTRS Triangular
Falls City SH def. HTRS 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Johnson-Brock vs HTRS
Johnson-Brock vs Falls City SH
Hyannis Triangular
Creek Valley vs Hyannis
Creek Valley vs Porter-Dix
Porter-Dix vs Hyannis
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
1st: Ponca def. LCC 25-15, 27-25, 25-21
3rd: Wynot def. Winside 25-13, 25-20
Lexington Triangular
Adams Central def. Holdrege 25-12, 25-23
Adams Central def. Lexington 24-26, 25-19, 26-24
Holdrege vs Lexington
Louisville Triangular
DC West vs Louisville
DC West def. Plattsmouth 25-18, 25-20
Plattsmouth def. Louisville 25-20, 25-18
Lourdes CC Triangular
Lourdes CC def. Lewiston 25-10, 25-15
Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City 20-25, 25-13, 25-20
Pawnee City vs Lewiston
Metro Conference Tournament
Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Millard West def. Millard North 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Millard West def. Millard South 25-13, 25-9
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
CWC def. Elgin/Pope John 25-17, 25-6, 25-16
NP St. Patrick’s Triangular
Elm Creek def. Sutherland 25-14, 25-20, 26-24
Elm Creek vs NP St. Patrick’s
NP St. Patrick’s vs Sutherland
Omaha Skutt Triangular
Aurora def. Omaha Gross 25-17, 25-13
Omaha Skutt def. Aurora 25-12, 25-10
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross 25-7, 25-1
Republican Plains Conference Tournament
Bertrand def. Alma 25-9, 27-25, 27-25
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
1st: Maywood/Hayes Center vs Bertrand
Schuyler Triangular
Shuyler vs Madison
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison 25-5, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2 (2-0)
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Centennial def. Superior 19-25, 25-20, 25-19
David City def. Thayer Central 25-22, 25-21
1st: David City def. Centennial 25-21, 25-17
3rd: Superior def. Thayer Central 10-25, 25-21, 25-21
