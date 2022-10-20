 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

Monday's results

At Grand Island

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12

At Columbus

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12

Tuesday's results

At Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20 

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22 

At Lincoln East

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15  

Wednesday's results

At Norfolk

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12

Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

At Kearney

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18

Thursday's results

At Norfolk

1st--Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14

3rd--Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

OTHER SCHOOLS

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13

Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16

GICC def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18

Guardian Angels CC def. Hartington CC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 

Meridian def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

S-E-M def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11

METRO TOURNAMENT

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

 

