Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Monday's results
At Grand Island
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
At Columbus
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Tuesday's results
At Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
At Lincoln East
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
Wednesday's results
At Norfolk
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14
At Kearney
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18
Thursday's results
At Norfolk
1st--Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14
3rd--Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13
Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16
GICC def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
Guardian Angels CC def. Hartington CC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
Meridian def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
S-E-M def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18
Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11
METRO TOURNAMENT
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22