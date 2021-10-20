 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/20
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-18

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-23

9th: Columbus def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-14

11th: Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-13

Thursday's matches at Lincoln East

1st: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.

3rd: Fremont vs. Lincoln East, 5 p.m.

5th: Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.

7th: Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Papillion-La Vista South def. Gretna, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 25-18

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Northeast's Laney Songster had seven kills, Andrea Pryce 18 set assists and Samantha Pryce 22 digs.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: The Rockets served 10 aces, three by Asia Tran, and Serena Heeren had six kills in the sweep.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News