Prep volleyball scores, 10/20

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-18
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-23
9th: Columbus def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-14
11th: Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-13
Thursday's matches at Lincoln East
1st: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.
3rd: Fremont vs. Lincoln East, 5 p.m.
5th: Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.
7th: Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South def. Gretna, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 25-18
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Northeast's Laney Songster had seven kills, Andrea Pryce 18 set assists and Samantha Pryce 22 digs.