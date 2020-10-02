 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/2
Prep volleyball scores, 10/2

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills/Thedford

Chadron def. Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21

Garden County at Hyannis

Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17

McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

North Platte def. Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12

North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9

Pleasanton def. South Loup, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14

Potter-Dix at South Platte

Sioux County at Minatare

NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

At Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; Lincoln North Star vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.; Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.; Gretna vs. Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.; Finals: Noon and 1 p.m.

At Lincoln North Star

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Marian, 9 a.m.; Millard South vs. Omaha Marian, 10 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Millard South, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Kearney, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Waverly, 11 a.m.; Finals: Noon and 1 p.m.

