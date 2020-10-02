Prep volleyball scores, 10/2

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills/Thedford
Chadron def. Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21
Garden County at Hyannis
Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17
McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
North Platte def. Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12
North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9
Pleasanton def. South Loup, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
Potter-Dix at South Platte
Sioux County at Minatare
NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Saturday's matches
At Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; Lincoln North Star vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.; Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.; Gretna vs. Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.; Finals: Noon and 1 p.m.
At Lincoln North Star
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Marian, 9 a.m.; Millard South vs. Omaha Marian, 10 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Millard South, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Kearney, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Waverly, 11 a.m.; Finals: Noon and 1 p.m.
