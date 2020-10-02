Prep volleyball scores, 10/2

OTHER SCHOOLS

NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

At Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; Lincoln North Star vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.; Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.; Gretna vs. Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.; Finals: Noon and 1 p.m.