Prep volleyball scores, 10/2
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Roncalli, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-8

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-9

Omaha Roncalli def. Auburn, 12-25, 25-10, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-11

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-22

NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Gold Bracket

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17

Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast 25-18, 25-22

1st: Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12

3rd: Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22

5th: Omaha Marian def. Waverly 25-21, 25-22

7th: Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Silver Bracket

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17

Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-19

Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9

COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21

Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 25-22

1st: Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-15

3rd: Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16

Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16

Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21

Blue Hill def. Franklin, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18

Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10

Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14

Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17

Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13

Franklin def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-15

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11

Holdrege def. Ord, 25-18, 25-22

Howells-Dodge def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19

Howells-Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-9, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10

McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-15, 25-19

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 13-25, 29-27, 25-14

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19

Northwest def. Alliance, 25-11, 25-14

Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17

Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-20, 25-11

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-10

Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17

Rapid City Central, SD def. Gering, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9

Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15

Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-10, 25-4

Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23

South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-16

South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19

Syracuse def. Logan View/SS, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21

York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19

York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22

York def. Seward, 25-22, 25-23

JCC THUNDERBIRD INVITE

Exeter-Milligan def. HTRS, 25-23, 25-15

Falls City def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19

Falls City def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-11

Lourdes CC def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Lourdes CC, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18

1st: Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-21

3rd: Lourdes CC def. Exeter-Milligan, 26-28, 25-12, 25-20

5th: HTRS def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 14-25, 26-24

HIGHLIGHTS

Thayer Central 2, JCC 0: Maddie Wells had 14 digs and three ace serves to lead Thayer Central.

Thayer Central 2, Lourdes CC 1: Jase Wiedel had a match-high 26 assists and 25 digs for the Titans.

Thayer Central 2, Falls City 0: Jayme Huhman had 13 of her 37 tournament kills to help Thayer Central to the championship.

High school volleyball logo

 

