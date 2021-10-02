Prep volleyball scores, 10/2

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Roncalli, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-8
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-9
Omaha Roncalli def. Auburn, 12-25, 25-10, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-11
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-22
NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Gold Bracket
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17
Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast 25-18, 25-22
1st: Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12
3rd: Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22
5th: Omaha Marian def. Waverly 25-21, 25-22
7th: Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Silver Bracket
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-19
Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21
Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 25-22
1st: Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-15
3rd: Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16
Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16
Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Blue Hill def. Franklin, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14
Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17
Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13
Franklin def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-15
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11
Holdrege def. Ord, 25-18, 25-22
Howells-Dodge def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18
Howells-Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19
Howells-Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-9, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-15, 25-19
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 13-25, 29-27, 25-14
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19
Northwest def. Alliance, 25-11, 25-14
Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17
Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-20, 25-11
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-10
Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17
Rapid City Central, SD def. Gering, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9
Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15
Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-10, 25-4
Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23
South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-16
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Syracuse def. Logan View/SS, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21
York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19
York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
York def. Seward, 25-22, 25-23
JCC THUNDERBIRD INVITE
Exeter-Milligan def. HTRS, 25-23, 25-15
Falls City def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19
Falls City def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-11
Lourdes CC def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Lourdes CC, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18
1st: Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-21
3rd: Lourdes CC def. Exeter-Milligan, 26-28, 25-12, 25-20
5th: HTRS def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 14-25, 26-24
HIGHLIGHTS
Thayer Central 2, JCC 0: Maddie Wells had 14 digs and three ace serves to lead Thayer Central.
Thayer Central 2, Lourdes CC 1: Jase Wiedel had a match-high 26 assists and 25 digs for the Titans.
Thayer Central 2, Falls City 0: Jayme Huhman had 13 of her 37 tournament kills to help Thayer Central to the championship.