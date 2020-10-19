 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/19
Prep volleyball scores, 10/19

  • Updated
Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-8, 15-3

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-12

Bayard def. Creek Valey, 25-19, 26-24

BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12

Bertrand def. Southwest,25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12

Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20

Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15

Guardian Angels CC def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-15

Humphrey SF def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-13

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-9

Ponca def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-22

Ponca def. Wynot, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18

Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cross County def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-8

LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-11

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-21

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bellevue West def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-11

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-7

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-6

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 2-0

NVC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 2-0

Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

REPUBLICAN PLAINS CONFERENCE

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Paxton def. Maxwell, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-7, 25-18

SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Centennial def. Milford, 25-6, 25-23

David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9

Fairbury def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16

Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-22

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12

3rd: Blue Hill def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

