Prep volleyball scores, 10/19

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-8, 15-3
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-12
Bayard def. Creek Valey, 25-19, 26-24
BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12
Bertrand def. Southwest,25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20
Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15
Guardian Angels CC def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-15
Humphrey SF def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-13
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-9
Ponca def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-22
Ponca def. Wynot, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18
Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cross County def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-8
LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winside, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-21
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bellevue West def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-11
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-7
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-6
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 2-0
NVC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 2-0
Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
REPUBLICAN PLAINS CONFERENCE
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Paxton def. Maxwell, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-7, 25-18
SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Centennial def. Milford, 25-6, 25-23
David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9
Fairbury def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16
Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 27-25
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-22
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12
3rd: Blue Hill def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17
