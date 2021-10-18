Prep volleyball scores, 10/18

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 32-30, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
Grand Island def. Kearney, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19
Tuesday's matches
At Lincoln Southwest
Game 5--Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.
Game 6--Lincoln East vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m.
At Fremont
Game 7--Grand Island vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.
Game 8--Norfolk at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10
Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. East Atchison, Mo., 25-5, 25-23, 25-15
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Hitchcock def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-8
Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
SNC TOURNAMENT
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26
Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8
Milford vs. Fairbury
Thayer Central vs. David City
Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20