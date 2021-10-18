 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/18
Prep volleyball scores, 10/18

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 32-30, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

Grand Island def. Kearney, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19

Tuesday's matches

At Lincoln Southwest

Game 5--Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Game 6--Lincoln East vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m.

At Fremont

Game 7--Grand Island vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.

Game 8--Norfolk at Fremont, 5 p.m.

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10

Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. East Atchison, Mo., 25-5, 25-23, 25-15

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Hitchcock def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-8

Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23

SNC TOURNAMENT

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26

Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8

Milford vs. Fairbury

Thayer Central vs. David City

Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

