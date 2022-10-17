Prep volleyball scores, 10/18

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4
Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
HAC TOURNAMENT
Monday's matches
At Grand Island
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
At Columbus
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
People are also reading…
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Tuesday's matches
At Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
At Lincoln East
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
Wednesday's matches
At Norfolk
Game 9--Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
Game 10--Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.
Game 11--Norfolk vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Game 12--Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
At Kearney
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's matches
At Norfolk
1st place--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.
3rd--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 31-29
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-21
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Brady
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6
Axtell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Friend, 25-20, 25-9
Battle Creek at Pierce
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16
Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22
Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Chase County at Hershey
Clarkson/Leigh at Oakland-Craig
Cody-Kilgore at Crawford
Cody-Kilgore vs. Oelrichs, S.D.
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16
DC West def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12
David City def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-19
David City def. Superior, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22
Deshler def. Friend, 25-10, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Johnson CC, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22
East Butler def. Hampton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23
Falls City at East Atchison, Mo.
Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Falls City SH def. HTRS, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15
Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16
Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-23, 26-28, 29-27, 25-16
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25
Guardian Angels CC def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Central City
Hyannis at Creek Valley
Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix
Johnson-Brock def. HTRS, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson at Franklin
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-22, 25-12
Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Lourdes CC def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8
Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10
Malcolm def. Ralston, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Minden def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
Milford def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska City at Blair
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Norris at Beatrice
North Bend Central def. Howells-Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20
North Platte SP vs. Sutherland
North Platte SP def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-13
Oelrichs, S.D. at Crawford
Ogallala at North Platte
Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn
Omaha Gross at Aurora
Omaha Nation at Marty, S.D.
Omaha Skutt def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-11, 25-5
Pawnee City at Lewiston
Peetz, Colo. at Banner County
Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie
Perkins County def. Kimball
Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-11
Raymond Central at Aquinas
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19
Schuyler at Madison
Scotus CC at Hastings SC
Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Southern at Sterling
Southwest at Maywood-Hayes Center
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Stanton at Lutheran High Northeast
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-8
Summer-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-19
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-10
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18
Tri County at Sterling
Tri County vs. Southern
Twin Loup def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-19, 25-21
Weeping Water at Archbishop Bergan
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25
Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn North 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Charlotte Coughlin had two aces and Chante Dowd had three kills to lead the Northwest offense. Lilly Keifer led the defense with nine digs.