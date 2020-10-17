 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/17
View Comments

Prep volleyball scores, 10/17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 25-17

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-1

Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Wahoo def. Nebraska City 25-16, 25-13

Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-19, 25-20

Wahoo def. Bennington 25-13, 25-19

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn 25-20, 25-12, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11

Millard North def. Omaha Westside 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-20, 25-22

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-12, 25-19

Bayard def. Potter-Dix 28-26, 25-24

BDS def. Meridian 25-17, 25-15

Blair def. Elkhorn Valley 25-22, 25-21

Chase County def. Hershey 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Chase County def. Kimball 25-11, 25-19

Crawford def. Morrill 25-22, 26-24

Edgemont, SD def. Morrill 25-23, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City 25-18, 25-18

Garden County def. Bayard 26-24, 25-19

Hemingford def. Edgemont, SD 25-14, 25-16

High Plains def. Shelby/Rising City 25-21, 25-23

Lutheran Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley 25-22, 25-12

Lutheran Northeast def. Summerland 25-14, 25-17

McCool Junction def. East Butler 25-15, 25-11

Meridian def. Osceola 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Raymond Central def. Yutan 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17

Stanton def. Madison 25-9, 25-14

Summerland def. Blair 27-25, 26-24

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-20, 25-19

ARCADIA/LOUP CITY INVITATIONAL

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon 25-16, 25-22

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-15

Centura def. West Holt 25-11, 25-15

Ravenna def. Centura 25-23, 25-15

Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-14

West Holt def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-23, 25-16

CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL

Fairbury def. Fillmore Central 22-25, 25-19, 25-20

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-19, 27-25

Milford def. Centennial 18-25, 30-28, 25-22

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia 21-25, 27-25, 25-16

Wood River def. Fillmore Central 25-17, 25-14

Wood River def. Centennial 8-28, 25-16, 25-19

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Aurora def. Lexington 25-12, 25-15

Aurora def. Holdrege 25-13, 25-18

Northwest def. Adams Central 25-21, 25-18

Seward def. Adams Central 27-25, 25-18

Seward def. Lexington 25-18, 25-13

Seward def. Schuyler 25-10, 25-7

1st: Aurora def. York 25-20, 25-20

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cross County def. Hampton 25-11, 25-14

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-9, 25-11 

GOLDENROD CONFERNCE TOURNAMENT

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton 25-12, 25-18, 29-27

LEWIS AND CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton 25-14, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Homer def. Winnebago 25-19, 25-20

Tri County Northeast def. Homer 25-12, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago 25-14, 25-12

Wakefield def. Creighton 25-17 14-25, 25-19

VALENTINE INVITATIONAL

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Chadron def. Ainsworth 25-13, 25-17

Chadron def. Cozad 25-13, 25-9

High school volleyball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News