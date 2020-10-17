Prep volleyball scores, 10/17

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 25-17
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-1
Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21
Wahoo def. Nebraska City 25-16, 25-13
Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-19, 25-20
Wahoo def. Bennington 25-13, 25-19
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn 25-20, 25-12, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11
Millard North def. Omaha Westside 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-20, 25-22
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-12, 25-19
Bayard def. Potter-Dix 28-26, 25-24
BDS def. Meridian 25-17, 25-15
Blair def. Elkhorn Valley 25-22, 25-21
Chase County def. Hershey 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Chase County def. Kimball 25-11, 25-19
Crawford def. Morrill 25-22, 26-24
Edgemont, SD def. Morrill 25-23, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City 25-18, 25-18
Garden County def. Bayard 26-24, 25-19
Hemingford def. Edgemont, SD 25-14, 25-16
High Plains def. Shelby/Rising City 25-21, 25-23
Lutheran Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley 25-22, 25-12
Lutheran Northeast def. Summerland 25-14, 25-17
McCool Junction def. East Butler 25-15, 25-11
Meridian def. Osceola 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
Raymond Central def. Yutan 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17
Stanton def. Madison 25-9, 25-14
Summerland def. Blair 27-25, 26-24
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-20, 25-19
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY INVITATIONAL
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon 25-16, 25-22
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-15
Centura def. West Holt 25-11, 25-15
Ravenna def. Centura 25-23, 25-15
Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-14
West Holt def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-23, 25-16
CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central 22-25, 25-19, 25-20
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-19, 27-25
Milford def. Centennial 18-25, 30-28, 25-22
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia 21-25, 27-25, 25-16
Wood River def. Fillmore Central 25-17, 25-14
Wood River def. Centennial 8-28, 25-16, 25-19
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Aurora def. Lexington 25-12, 25-15
Aurora def. Holdrege 25-13, 25-18
Northwest def. Adams Central 25-21, 25-18
Seward def. Adams Central 27-25, 25-18
Seward def. Lexington 25-18, 25-13
Seward def. Schuyler 25-10, 25-7
1st: Aurora def. York 25-20, 25-20
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cross County def. Hampton 25-11, 25-14
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-9, 25-11
GOLDENROD CONFERNCE TOURNAMENT
Burwell def. Nebraska Christian 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton 25-12, 25-18, 29-27
LEWIS AND CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton 25-14, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Homer def. Winnebago 25-19, 25-20
Tri County Northeast def. Homer 25-12, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago 25-14, 25-12
Wakefield def. Creighton 25-17 14-25, 25-19
VALENTINE INVITATIONAL
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Chadron def. Ainsworth 25-13, 25-17
Chadron def. Cozad 25-13, 25-9
