Prep volleyball scores, 10/17

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Monday's matches
At Grand Island
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Game 1--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast
At Columbus
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Tuesday's matches
At Lincoln Southwest
Game 5--Game 1 winner at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.
Game 6--Grand Island vs. Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
At Lincoln East
Game 7--Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.
Game 8--Columbus vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's matches
At Norfolk
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6:30 p.m.
At Kearney
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.
Game 1 loser at Kearney, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's matches
At Norfolk
1st place--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.
3rd--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
BDS def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18
Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12
Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24
Crofton def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12
Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9
Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19
S-E-M def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25
Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16