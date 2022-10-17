 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/17

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HAC TOURNAMENT

Monday's matches

At Grand Island

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Game 1--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast

At Columbus

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12

Tuesday's matches

At Lincoln Southwest

Game 5--Game 1 winner at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Game 6--Grand Island vs. Fremont, 6:30 p.m.

At Lincoln East

Game 7--Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.

Game 8--Columbus vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's matches

At Norfolk

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11--Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 12--Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

At Kearney

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m.

Game 1 loser at Kearney, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's matches

At Norfolk

1st place--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.

3rd--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

BDS def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12

Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24

Crofton def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12

Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9

Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19

S-E-M def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25

Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

 

