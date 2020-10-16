 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 10/16
View Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 10/16

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Crawford at Cody-Kilgore

Elgin Public/PJ def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Johnson County Central at Pawnee City

Ralston at Omaha Mercy

Sioux County def. Hay Springs 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

St. Edward at Spalding Academy

Omaha Westside tournament

Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-21

High school volleyball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News