Prep volleyball scores, 10/16

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Elgin Public/PJ def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County 25-19, 26-24, 25-18
Johnson County Central at Pawnee City
Ralston at Omaha Mercy
Sioux County def. Hay Springs 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
St. Edward at Spalding Academy
Omaha Westside tournament
Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-21
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!